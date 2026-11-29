The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a two-day planned electricity outage on the 132kV Katsina-Daura double-circuit transmission line to allow reconstruction work along the Kano-Maradi Railway corridor.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a two-day planned electricity outage on the 132kV Katsina-Daura double-circuit transmission line to allow reconstruction work along the Kano-Maradi Railway corridor.

The notice was issued by TCN management on Saturday evening, November 28, 2026.

The outage is scheduled to run from 9am to 5pm on November 28 and 29, as contractors work on transmission infrastructure along the railway route.

TCN schedules Katsina-Daura power outage

TCN’s Katsina Sub-Region said the planned outage is required to allow its contractor to carry out reconstruction work at the railway crossing. The work involves two transmission towers along the Katsina-Daura corridor.

In its notice, the company said:

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Katsina Sub-Region wishes to inform the public of a planned outage on the 132kV Katsina–Daura Double Circuit Transmission Line which commenced today, Saturday 28th November till Sunday, 29th November 2026, from 9:00am to 5:00pm daily.

The planned outage is required to enable TCN’s contractor carry out railway crossing reconstruction works involving the relocation of two transmission towers (T225 and T226) and the extension of their heights along the Katsina–Daura transmission corridor.”

The adjustments are intended to provide sufficient clearance where the railway crosses the transmission line. TCN said the outage was necessary to enable the work to be carried out safely and apologised to customers affected by the interruption.

Abuja areas affected by separate power outage

In a separate announcement, TCN had also notified customers of a planned outage at the Katampe substation in Abuja on Saturday, November 28, from 8am to 6pm.

The exercise was scheduled to allow the reconnection of jumpered conductors to a 330kV incomer line disconnector switch with an earthing switch.

The affected areas included Kubwa, Bwari, Deidei, Zuba, Kaduna Roa, Dakwa, and Sabon Wuse.

Kano-Maradi railway project reaches 70% completion

The Federal Government recently said the 400-kilometre Kano-Maradi Railway project had reached 70% completion. The project is designed to connect Kano and other parts of northern Nigeria with Maradi in the Niger Republic.

The government also announced plans to inaugurate the 250-kilometre Dawanu-Kano-Kazaure-Daura-Katsina section on December 3, alongside the Kaduna-Kano Standard Gauge Railway.

The railway is expected to support the movement of passengers and goods between Nigeria and Niger when operational. The transmission tower reconstruction is one of the adjustments required along the route to accommodate the railway where it crosses existing electricity infrastructure.