Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that the government has paid full compensation for lands acquired for the construction of the Abia Airport project in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area.

He made the disclosure on Saturday during a Grand Civic Reception and Appreciation Ceremony organised by stakeholders from Isiala Ngwa North and South LGAs at Okpuala-Ngwa, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Otti stated that the government ensured all affected landowners received 100% compensation before any construction activities began.

“Governor Alex Otti, on Saturday, confirmed that the state government has paid full compensation to owners of the lands acquired for the Abia Airport project in Nsulu,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Gov. Otti as saying: “Before any construction began, we ensured that 100% compensation was paid to all landowners.

“If there is anyone yet to receive payment, it is likely due to issues like incorrect account details or disputes over ownership, not government negligence.”

More insights

The governor also revealed plans to transform the airport site into a full-fledged “airport city,” featuring a three- or four-star hotel, shopping plazas, markets, and a Nigerian Air Force base.

He noted that access roads leading to the area were already under construction and expected to be completed by December.

Otti said the choice of Nsulu as the airport location followed expert recommendations, particularly due to its central position and easy access to Umuahia and Aba, the state’s two major urban centres.

He emphasized that the project was intended to uplift, not displace, local communities.

What you should know

The Abia Airport project is a partnership between the Abia State Government and the Federal Government. While the Federal Government initially proposed an airstrip, Abia State chose to upgrade it to a full airport.

The state government’s official website noted that Access Bank has expressed interest in supporting the project. Construction began in December 2024.

In May 2025, leaders of Umuezeukwu community in Isiala Ngwa North renewed calls for a 500-meter buffer zone between their homes and the airport site, citing concerns about impacts on ancestral lands and farmlands. They said previous requests for setbacks were ignored, and no relief was provided during earlier land reductions.

According to the community, the initial land acquisition covered 1,850 hectares, reduced to 1,550 hectares after removing some communities, and later further cut to just over 1,000 hectares, benefiting Ikputu and parts of Umule and Umuode. However, Umuezeukwu was excluded from these concessions.

The Governor’s Special Adviser on Land Matters, Okor Aji, dismissed the claims, stating the land size was already reduced following earlier concerns. He noted the airport is a Federal Government project, and the land was acquired under the Land Use Act.