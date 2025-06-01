South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe added $200 million to his net worth in May, bringing his total fortune to $3.2 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker.

Ranked 1,199th globally, Motsepe continues to expand his wealth through mining, finance, digital banking, and sports leadership.

The latest surge in Motsepe’s net worth aligns with the performance of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), the mining company he founded and chairs.

RelatedStories No Content Available

ARM stock rose modestly during May, from ZAR 155.27 on May 2 to ZAR 158.46 at month’s end, recording a monthly gain of 2%.

Although the stock dipped 1% on the final trading day, it has risen 5.37% year-to-date, outperforming many of its peers on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

ARM remains a heavily traded stock on the JSE, with over 64 million shares changing hands in 173,000 deals between February and May. Investors traded ZAR 9.64 billion worth of ARM stock during that period, reflecting sustained confidence in the mining conglomerate.

But mining isn’t Motsepe’s only play. He is also a major backer of Tyme Group, a Singapore-headquartered digital banking company that recently became Africa’s ninth unicorn. Following a $250 million Series D funding round led by Brazil’s Nubank with a $150 million investment, Tyme is now valued at $1.5 billion. The milestone cements the company’s position as a rising force in digital banking across emerging markets.

Motsepe, who founded African Rainbow Capital in 2016 to focus on African financial services investments, has long supported Tyme’s mission to broaden financial access through digital innovation.

What to know

Beyond boardrooms and bank ledgers, Motsepe’s leadership also extends to African football. On May 29, during the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) 14th extraordinary general assembly in Cairo, Motsepe was re-elected unopposed for a second four-year term as CAF president. He originally took office in 2021, becoming the first English-speaking president of the continental body.

During his first term, Motsepe ushered in significant reforms and financial growth, including a 40% increase in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) prize money, which now stands at $7 million. His re-election signals continued support for his vision of modernizing African football governance and investing in talent development across the continent.

Motsepe’s wide-ranging influence from mining and fintech to football shows his role as one of Africa’s most impactful business and civic leaders. As of June 2025, he is also the continent’s ninth-richest person. With strategic investments and leadership roles spanning multiple sectors, Motsepe’s legacy continues to grow alongside his fortune.