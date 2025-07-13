President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has summoned an emergency session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to honour his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy and service to the nation.

Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023, died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at a clinic in London after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness. He was 82 years old.

In a heartfelt statement released late Sunday, President Tinubu paid tribute to his predecessor, describing him as a patriot and soldier.

“To the very core, a patriot, a soldier, a statesman. His legacy of service and sacrifice endures. He served Nigeria with unwavering dedication, first as a military leader from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.”

Great Leadership Quality

Tinubu praised Buhari’s leadership qualities, noting his dedication to national unity and his commitment to reform and discipline within public service.

“He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential. He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn.”

Federal Executive Council to Hold Memorial Session

The emergency meeting of the FEC—Nigeria’s top cabinet decision-making body—will take place on Tuesday, July 15, and will be dedicated to honouring the life and legacy of Buhari.

The council comprises ministers and top government officials and is responsible for major national policy deliberations and decisions.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of the meeting as part of a broader national reflection.

“As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today. I have also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday, dedicated to his honour.”

The directive to lower flags underscores the gravity of Buhari’s passing and his enduring impact on Nigeria’s governance, military leadership, and democratic development.

Legacy of Service and Reform

Muhammadu Buhari leaves behind a complex and historic legacy, having led Nigeria during two distinct political eras as a military head of state and later as a democratically elected president. His tenure was marked by efforts to combat corruption, uphold fiscal discipline, and strengthen national security.

State funeral arrangements are expected to follow, with official details to be communicated by the Presidency.

Life and Legacy of a Military and Democratic Leader

Muhammadu Buhari’s public career spanned over four decades. A retired Major General in the Nigerian Army, he served as Nigeria’s military Head of State from December 31, 1983, to August 27, 1985 following a coup d’état.

After transitioning from military rule to democratic politics, Buhari ran for president multiple times:

In 2003 and 2007, under the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP)

In 2011 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC)

His persistence paid off in December 2014, when he emerged as the presidential candidate of the newly formed All Progressives Congress (APC). He made history in March 2015 by defeating incumbent president Goodluck Jonathan, marking Nigeria’s first peaceful transfer of power through the ballot box.

“It was the beginning of a new chapter in Nigeria’s democratic journey,” political analysts often remarked of Buhari’s 2015 victory.

Buhari was sworn into office on May 29, 2015, and re-elected in 2019, securing victory over former Vice President Atiku Abubakar with a margin of more than three million votes.

His presidency, which lasted until May 2023, was defined by efforts to fight corruption, reduce insecurity, and reform the economy, though not without public debate and critique regarding various national challenges.