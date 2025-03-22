The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has explained why it has remained “silent” despite recent political developments in Nigeria.

The NGF, a coalition of the 36 Nigerian governors, clarified its position in a statement issued on Saturday, titled “NGF CLARIFIES SILENCE ON POLITICAL MATTERS.”

The NGF’s response comes days after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, which resulted in the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the elected members of the State House of Assembly.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu revealed that his personal efforts to mediate the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State were ignored by the warring factions.

Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all members of the State House of Assembly, as well as other elected officials.

The development has drawn mixed reactions from several bodies and individuals across the nation.

NGF’s Position on Recent Political Developments

Although the NGF did not mention any specific political developments in Nigeria, the Forum, in a statement signed by Dr. Abdulateef Shittu, Director General of NGF, explained that the body has chosen to avoid taking positions that could alienate members with differing political interests.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has received media inquiries requesting it to comment on some recent political developments in the country.

“The Forum wishes to clarify that it is an umbrella body for subnational governments, aimed at promoting unified policy positions and collaborating with relevant stakeholders in pursuit of sustainable socioeconomic growth and the well-being of the people.

“As a technical and policy hub comprising governors elected on different platforms, the body elects to steer clear of taking positions that may alienate members with varying political interests,” the statement reads in part.

Shittu emphasized that taking positions on contentious partisan issues in Nigeria would reflect a poor sense of history.

He added that the Forum survived a significant division following political differences among its members a few years ago.

He assured Nigerians that the NGF will continue to take positions on governance issues related to the socio-economic well-being of Nigeria.

“Regardless, the Forum is known for its bold positions on governance and general policy matters of profound consequence, such as wages, taxes, education, and universal healthcare, among others,” he stated.