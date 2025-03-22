Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a total of 8,036 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residency in Canada through two recent Express Entry draws; continuing its efforts to attract skilled candidates to Canada.

The draws targeted specific groups, including those with French language proficiency and provincial nominations.

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), the IRCC’s March 21st, 2025, draw focused on French-speaking candidates, issuing 7,500 ITAs with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 379.

The March 17th draw targeted candidates with provincial nominations, sending out 536 ITAs.

Both draws demonstrate the ongoing priority of attracting skilled individuals to Canada, particularly those with French proficiency and provincial nominations.

French language proficiency draw on March 21st, 2025

The March 21st, 2025, draw aimed at French-speaking candidates invited 7,500 individuals to apply for permanent residence. To be eligible, candidates needed a CRS score of 379 or higher.

The tie-breaking rule for this round was set for March 6th, 2025, meaning all candidates who submitted their profiles before that date and time were considered.

This marks the continuation of IRCC’s focus on French language skills, with several similar draws taking place in recent months.

Provincial nominee program draw on March 17th, 2025

In a separate draw held on March 17th, 2025, 536 ITAs were issued to candidates with provincial nominations. The minimum CRS score for eligibility in this draw was 736.

The tie-breaking rule for this round was March 12th, 2025. Provincial nominations provide a significant advantage, adding 600 CRS points to a candidate’s score, which often results in a higher likelihood of receiving an ITA.

CRS score distribution and predictions

The CRS score distribution for candidates in the Express Entry pool shows a significant number of candidates with scores in the 451-500 range, totaling 70,055 individuals. Predictions suggest that by summer 2025, the CRS score for Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates may drop below 500, as the pool continues to shift toward lower-scoring in-Canada candidates.

There is also speculation that the cutoff score could drop to around 490 by late spring 2025, depending on the frequency of draws.

Strategies for improving your express entry chances

For candidates who were not selected in these recent draws, there are several ways to improve their chances in future rounds:

Improve language scores: Higher language test scores can increase your CRS score by 20-30 points, especially if you achieve higher Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) levels. Gain Canadian experience: Working in Canada can add valuable points to your CRS score, particularly for candidates in the Canadian Experience Class. Explore provincial nominee programs: Consider applying for provincial nominations, which provide 600 additional CRS points and can significantly improve your chances of being invited. Update your profile: Ensure your Express Entry profile is complete and accurate to avoid losing points due to errors or outdated information.

The recent draws show Canada’s focus on attracting skilled workers, particularly those already in the country or with specialized language skills. The large number of ITAs issued in recent rounds shows a continued opportunity for those looking to apply for permanent residence in Canada.

All express entry draws in 2025

Here is a summary of the recent Express Entry draws in 2025:

March 6th, 2025: French language proficiency draw, 4,500 ITAs, CRS score of 410.

French language proficiency draw, 4,500 ITAs, CRS score of 410. March 3rd, 2025: Provincial Nominee Program, 725 ITAs, CRS score of 667.

Provincial Nominee Program, 725 ITAs, CRS score of 667. February 19th, 2025: French language proficiency draw, 6,500 ITAs, CRS score of 428.

French language proficiency draw, 6,500 ITAs, CRS score of 428. February 17th, 2025: Provincial Nominee Program, 646 ITAs, CRS score of 750.

As Canada continues to issue ITAs to a wide range of candidates, the path to permanent residency remains accessible for those eligible under the various Express Entry categories.