The United States has revoked the visas of over 1,400 international students, many of whom were reportedly involved in pro-Palestine protests across American university campuses.

The move comes amid rising tensions following President Donald Trump’s return to office in January 2025.

According to education sources in the US, at least 1,489 students have had their visas cancelled since March 2025. The cancellations span over 240 institutions, including prestigious universities such as Harvard, Stanford, Ohio State, and the University of Maryland.

This development is linked to heightened scrutiny of international students, particularly those who voiced support for Palestine during the nationwide protests that intensified in 2024 over Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Sweeping action against dissenters

The Trump administration, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio, claims the mass visa revocations are aimed at halting “imported activism” and reining in what it labels anti-Semitic and pro-Hamas sentiment on college campuses.

“They’re here to study. They’re not here to lead activist movements,” Rubio stated on March 28.

However, lawyers and student groups argue that many of the students targeted had simply expressed solidarity with Palestine through social media posts or peaceful campus demonstrations, many of which also included Jewish student groups and progressive organisations.

How are visa cancellations affecting campuses?

Hafsa Kanjwal, an associate professor at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, said the mass cancellations are generating widespread fear and uncertainty.

“Some students and faculty don’t have a place to ‘go back’ to, given the political turmoil in their respective places of origin.

“While some colleges and universities are taking a more proactive approach, they are in the minority. It seems most campuses have not really provided reassurances to international students and faculty to address their concerns,” she told Al Jazeera.

Another faculty member, a naturalised citizen at a state college who requested anonymity, said even students who have avoided taking public stances are now deleting their social media out of fear.

“They’re terrified that some small mistake, anything they posted or said, might get them abducted and deported

“What the Trump administration wants to do is communicate to immigrants and international students that their rights here are in fact privileges… They want to shut down pathways to immigration by targeting green card holders,” he said.

He added that the administration is also leveraging the Palestine issue to “discipline universities and force them to crack down on liberal and left content in classrooms.”

Universities push back

Institutions like George Mason University are working with legal counsel and federal authorities to understand the rationale behind the mass visa terminations.

Some universities are offering affected students legal aid and academic support to ease the disruption.

Top institutions like Harvard, Stanford, Ohio State University, and the University of Maryland have all been affected, along with smaller liberal arts colleges across the country.

What you should know

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that antisemitic behaviour, both offline and on social media, will now be treated as a basis to deny visa applications or revoke existing immigration benefits.

This includes individuals seeking permanent residency, foreign students, and those affiliated with institutions associated with antisemitic conduct.

According to DHS officials, individuals who promote or endorse antisemitic terrorism or groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, or the Houthis will be denied entry or legal status in the US.

Immigration authorities will now assess online content for any material deemed supportive of terrorist ideologies, and such findings will negatively impact immigration cases.