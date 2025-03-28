The Government of Saskatchewan, a Canadian region, has restarted its immigration program, the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP), with changes due to recent federal cuts in nominee allocations.

The new measures are meant to focus on critical sectors and simplify the process for applicants.

After a 50% reduction in federal nominee allocations, Saskatchewan’s SINP is now active again with new changes.

These changes, according to Immigration News Canada (INC), are intended to prioritize specific industries and ensure the province’s continued economic growth despite reduced immigration numbers.

Revised focus on key sectors

Under the new guidelines, Saskatchewan will prioritize applicants from three key industries: healthcare, agriculture, and skilled trades.

Recruitment for all other sectors, such as retail and hospitality, will be limited to individuals already in Canada on temporary visas. This adjustment aligns with the province’s focus on addressing critical labor shortages in high-demand sectors.

Furthermore, Saskatchewan will impose caps on certain industries. Nominations for sectors such as accommodation, food services, retail trade, and trucking will be limited to 25% of the total annual nominations.

These limits are meant to reflect the province’s strategy of concentrating resources on industries with the greatest economic impact.

Closure of entrepreneurial categories

The provincial government has also made significant changes by permanently closing several business-oriented immigration streams. The Entrepreneur, International Graduate Entrepreneur, and Farm Owner/Operator categories will no longer be available under the SINP.

This marks the end of a key pathway for business-focused immigration to Saskatchewan.

Impact on applicants and employers

These changes will have immediate implications for both current and prospective SINP applicants. Those applying through the Saskatchewan Express Entry and Occupations In-Demand subcategories without a Saskatchewan-based job offer will have their applications returned.

Applicants in this situation are encouraged to contact the SINP directly to request refunds of their application fees.

For temporary residents already living in Saskatchewan, these changes could provide new opportunities for securing permanent residency, particularly in non-priority sectors.

Reports inform that Employers will also need to adjust their recruitment strategies by focusing on temporary residents for positions in non-priority industries.

How to adapt to the new SINP guidelines

Applicants and employers must navigate these new regulations carefully. Overseas applicants are advised to focus on securing job offers in healthcare, agriculture, or skilled trades, which are now prioritized.

Temporary residents are encouraged to explore opportunities in non-priority sectors, as they can still be nominated for permanent residency.

Employers are also encouraged to stay updated on nomination caps to avoid delays and to consider local training programs to reduce the need for international hires in the future.

Saskatchewan’s immigration future

The reopening of the SINP with these new measures shows a turning point for Saskatchewan’s immigration strategy. While the federal cuts have prompted changes, reports cut that the province is betting on a more focused and selective approach to drive future growth.

As Saskatchewan adapts to this new reality, the province’s experience could serve as a model for other regions facing similar challenges in Canada’s immigration landscape.

The role of the SINP in Saskatchewan’s economy

The SINP has been an essential part of Saskatchewan’s economic development, helping to address labor shortages by nominating skilled workers for permanent residency.

INC informs that over 90% of Saskatchewan’s economic immigration has been linked to the SINP, filling critical roles across industries such as healthcare, agriculture, and skilled trades.

However, following federal reductions in provincial nominee allocations, Saskatchewan’s quota has been halved to just 3,625 nominations.

This reduction, combined with the new federal rule that 75% of nominees must already be temporary residents in Canada, has raised concerns among businesses and provincial leaders.

“We are disappointed with the federal government’s decision,” said Deputy Premier and Immigration Minister Jim Reiter.

Employers will need to adjust their recruitment strategies, focusing on temporary residents for non-priority sectors.

These changes, as stated, aim to address labor shortages and support the province’s economy, despite reduced immigration numbers.