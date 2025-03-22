The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has appointed Ambassador Ahmed Sule as the Special Assistant on Diplomacy and Foreign Relations.

The appointment was announced in a press release issued by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Spokesperson, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry, Ambassador Sule is a Political Science graduate from Bayero University, Kano, and a retired career diplomat with over 30 years of experience in foreign service.

Before his retirement from the Nigerian diplomatic service in 2024, he worked across various Directorates and Divisions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

Previous diplomatic roles

His diplomatic career also saw him serve at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York, USA; where he contributed to Nigeria’s engagements at the UN.

Embassy of Nigeria in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Strengthened bilateral relations between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

High Commission of Nigeria in Ottawa, Canada: Enhanced diplomatic ties and cooperation with Canada.

Acting High Commissioner of Nigeria in London, United Kingdom: Led the mission during a critical period, fostering UK-Nigeria relations.

In 2021, Ambassador Sule was appointed as the Principal Envoy of Nigeria to the Republic of India, by former President Muhammadu Buhari with concurrent accreditation to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, serving meritoriously until December 2023.

Ministry’s statement on the appointment

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed confidence in Ambassador Sule’s ability to contribute effectively to the country’s diplomatic engagements.

“While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates the seasoned diplomat on his appointment, he is expected to bring to bear his wealth of experience in the implementation of the Honourable Minister’s foreign policy drive,” The press statement read.

