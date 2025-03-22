The Nigerian government is in the final stages of revising its National Policy on Culture, a document that has remained largely unchanged since 1988, the country’s Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, announced Friday.

The policy review, undertaken in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), seeks to modernize Nigeria’s approach to cultural preservation and the creative economy.

“The document was last reviewed in 1988 and has remained in draft form for over 37 years despite its significance in shaping Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries,” Musawa said in a statement.

A Cultural Policy Drafting Committee was inaugurated in July 2024, bringing together over 100 experts divided into sub-groups to research and develop a framework for the revised policy.

The committee completed an initial virtual drafting phase in December 2024, leading to a final round of in-person discussions to refine the document.

The next step, according to Musawa, is a Stakeholders’ Engagement and Validation Exercise, after which the policy will be submitted to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.

“In recognition of the urgency of these reforms, the ministry initiated a comprehensive review process to ensure that Nigeria’s cultural framework aligns with global best practices and reflects the evolving creative economy,” Musawa said.

She added that the effort aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to reposition culture as a pillar of national identity and economic growth.

More insights

Musawa emphasized that the revised policy will reflect contemporary trends, particularly the shift from a creative industry to a creative economy, which places greater emphasis on cultural sectors as significant drivers of economic development.

“The national policy on culture serves as a legal framework guiding the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria’s cultural heritage,” she said.

The ministry’s partnership with NESG and UNESCO has been instrumental in ensuring an inclusive and well-structured review process, she added.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024, NESG has provided research, technical support, and stakeholder engagement strategies to ensure that the final policy meets both national and international standards.

What to know

Meanwhile, UNESCO has offered technical assistance, training, and expert guidance to ensure that the revised policy aligns with global best practices.

The organization has also facilitated workshops and policy development sessions, focusing on preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage while fostering economic opportunities.

Policy experts say the review is decades overdue. Ikenna Nwosu, a facilitator at NESG who participated in the drafting process, said the delay had left the sector lagging behind in governance and policy support.

“For 37 years, this policy remained unchanged despite the rapid transformation of the cultural and creative sectors,” Nwosu said. “Ideally, such policies should be reviewed every five to ten years. What we are witnessing today is a long-overdue intervention.”

He emphasized that Nigeria’s cultural and creative economy has expanded significantly, yet government policies have struggled to keep pace with the industry’s growth and global opportunities.