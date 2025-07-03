The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos have announced that they will be closed on Friday, July 4, 2025, in observance of U.S. Independence Day.

This was disclosed in a public notice issued by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria via its official X handle on Wednesday.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Friday, July 4, 2025, in observance of the U.S. Independence Day,” the notice read.

The closure will temporarily halt all routine consular services, including visa interviews, passport renewals, and notarial services.

Resumption of services

Regular consular services, including visa and passport appointments, are expected to resume on Monday, July 7, 2025. U.S. citizens in Nigeria with emergencies are advised to contact the embassy’s emergency lines for assistance during the closure.

The closure affects individuals with pending visa interviews or consular appointments, particularly as July marks one of the peak periods for travel, studies, and family visits.

What you should know

U.S. Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 4 to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, when the thirteen American colonies declared their freedom from British rule.

It is a national holiday in the United States and is typically observed with parades, fireworks, patriotic displays, and public events. The day is a symbol of American freedom, democracy, and national pride, and U.S. embassies and consulates around the world close to observe it.

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, revealed at a dinner organised by the U.S. Mission in Abuja to mark America’s 249th Independence anniversary that bilateral trade between both countries has soared to nearly $13 billion in the past year.

He noted that this growth has not only created jobs for Americans and Nigerians but also opened up wider economic opportunities across sectors.

Mills noted that U.S. foreign direct investment in Nigeria rose to $6.5 billion in 2024, representing a 5.5% increase compared to 2022. Over 80 American companies are currently operating in Nigeria across key sectors such as energy, technology, agriculture, and consumer goods, further reinforcing the United States’ economic footprint in the country.

He also pointed to the significant contributions of Nigerians living in the U.S., noting that the Nigerian diaspora, estimated at over 750,000 people, is the largest African diaspora community in America. Many of them are active in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and technology, with some having co-founded successful companies after studying in U.S. universities.