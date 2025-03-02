The Federal Government has launched the Irrigate Nigeria Project in Gamawa, Bauchi State, under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF), in a move aimed at transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (OON) represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the official launch of the project, highlighting its significance in driving agricultural modernization, food security, and economic growth.

Amb. Tuggar made this known on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The Irrigate Nigeria Project is a strategic initiative designed to tackle key challenges in Nigeria’s agricultural sector by introducing sustainable irrigation solutions. The primary goals include:

Year-Round Farming: The introduction of continuous irrigation systems will eliminate reliance on seasonal rain-fed agriculture, enabling farmers to cultivate crops throughout the year.

Boosting Food Security: Enhanced irrigation will increase food production, stabilize prices, and reduce dependence on imports.

Job Creation & Rural Development: The initiative will empower farmers, create employment in agriculture and agribusiness, and stimulate rural economies.

Environmental Sustainability: The project will encourage climate-friendly irrigation practices to reduce the risks associated with water scarcity.

Economic Impact: Strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural value chain will increase export-driven earnings and support economic diversification.

Strategic Importance of the Initiative

According to Tuggar, Nigeria’s agricultural sector employs over 35% of the country’s workforce, but unpredictable rainfall and climate change have significantly hindered productivity.

The Irrigate Nigeria Project seeks to address these challenges by scaling up irrigation infrastructure and ensuring a consistent water supply to farmlands.

Nigeria currently spends over $10 billion annually on food imports, underlining the need for increased domestic agricultural production.

Expanding irrigation facilities is expected to boost crop yields by over 50%, providing a major boost to the economy and enhancing food security.

Strengthening the agricultural sector aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes self-sufficiency in food production and economic sustainability.

Bauchi as a Pilot for National Expansion

The Bauchi phase of the Irrigate Nigeria Project serves as a pilot initiative that will be expanded nationwide.

The project aims to provide a model framework that can be replicated across Nigeria to enhance irrigation systems, improve farming techniques, and drive rural development.

Amb. Tuggar emphasized that the success of the project requires active collaboration between government agencies, private sector partners, and local communities. The Federal Government has called on all stakeholders to support the initiative and ensure its long-term sustainability.

“The Irrigate Nigeria Project reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to agriculture as a driver of economic growth and food security, aligning with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Experts say the Irrigate Nigeria Project stands as a transformative initiative that could redefine food production, reduce import dependency, and strengthen the nation’s economy.