The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has provided insights into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s engagements with various Indian companies during his meetings with the business community in New Delhi.

According to the Minister, President Tinubu has successfully garnered investment commitments spanning the Power, Steel, and Defense sectors within the country.

This marks a significant development in bolstering economic ties and collaboration between the two nations. Jindal Steel has committed a substantial $3 billion investment in iron ore processing and steel development.

In parallel, Indorama Petrochemical has made a significant pledge of $8 billion to expand its fertilizer and petrochemical facility in Rivers State.

Additionally, SkipperSeil Ltd is poised to invest $1.6 billion in constructing 20 power plants, each with a capacity of 100MW, in Northern Nigeria.

This ambitious initiative is set to contribute 2,000MW of new power generation within the next four years.

Another noteworthy commitment is the $1 billion allocated to support DICON in achieving 40% self-sufficiency by the year 2027.

Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) is the state-run defence corporation of Nigeria and is operated by the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Furthermore, Bharti Enterprise injects $700 million into diverse sectors, including telecom, space communications, digital solutions, insurance, processed foods, real estate, and hospitality.

In a broader context, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been formally signed between Nigeria and India, serving as a catalyst for increased investments and enhanced digital cooperation between the two nations.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tinubu has assured investors that he is ready to make Nigeria a business destination while securing investments for the country across all sectors.

Meanwhile, Nairametrics has reported that the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that Nigeria’s exports to India have plummeted by a staggering 61% over the past year.

According to NBS, India was Nigeria’s top export destination in the first half of 2022, however, recent data indicates that it has now slipped out of the top 5.

India stopped being Nigeria’s lead export destination in the third quarter of 2022 as Spain took over.

The primary cause of this significant drop is the falling crude oil exports, which at their peak, accounted for as much as a trillion naira in trade between Nigeria and India.

Meanwhile, the Nairametrics report also highlights an immediate need based on the latest data from NBS – the immediate need might be to get India to start importing Nigeria’s crude oil which is critical to helping Nigeria stabilize its forex inflows.