Ireland has reiterated its commitment to supporting Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in addressing security challenges in the West African region.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, following a meeting with Simon Harris, Ireland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Tuggar, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, highlighted key discussions from the meeting, including bilateral cooperation across critical sectors such as trade, education, and diplomacy. He noted that Ireland is expanding its presence in Nigeria with the construction of a new chancery in Abuja, demonstrating its long-term commitment to fostering diplomatic relations.

He said, “On regional and global matters, Ireland reaffirmed its support for Nigeria and ECOWAS in addressing West Africa’s security challenges.”

“I welcomed Ireland’s commitment to deepening its presence in Nigeria with the construction of a new chancery in Abuja, reflecting its long-term engagement in the country,” Tuggar stated.

Strengthening Educational Ties

Education remains a major pillar of cooperation between both nations, given the deep historical connections through student exchange programs and the longstanding contributions of Irish educators and missionaries in Nigeria.

According to Tuggar “Education remains a significant area of collaboration, given the strong ties through student exchanges and the longstanding contributions of Irish educators and missionaries in Nigeria.”

Tuggar and Harris explored avenues to further enhance this partnership for mutual benefit, particularly in higher education and vocational training.

On security, Ireland reaffirmed its backing for Nigeria and ECOWAS in tackling security threats such as terrorism, insurgency, and transnational crime in the region. The meeting also touched on global diplomatic issues, including the upcoming United Nations vote on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Tuggar emphasized Nigeria’s firm position on the importance of territorial integrity and national sovereignty in international affairs.

What You Should Know

Nigeria and Ireland share strong historical and diplomatic ties, particularly in education and development cooperation.

Ireland’s new chancery in Abuja will enhance diplomatic and trade engagements with Nigeria.

Security remains a top priority in West Africa, with Ireland supporting ECOWAS-led efforts in the region.

The ties between Ireland and Nigeria are deep and longstanding, extending back to Nigeria’s beginnings as an independent state in 1960.

This follows Ireland’s then-Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Seán Lemass who travelled to Lagos to attend Nigeria’s Independence Day celebrations and the following year, Ireland opened an Embassy in Lagos (the then-capital). It was the first Irish Embassy on the continent of Africa.

In 2023, the Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Peter Ryan said that Ireland remained committed to nurturing her bilateral relationship with Nigeria through viable collaborations on many fronts.