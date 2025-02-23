Canada’s labour market is facing significant challenges, with 8.1 million nationwide job openings projected between now and 2033.

According to a recent report from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), over 100 occupations are at risk of facing shortages during this period.

The findings show a growing demand in key sectors, particularly in healthcare, construction, and technology, creating opportunities for workers, employers, and policymakers to address these gaps.

The report, cited by Immigration News Canada (INC), is based on data from the ESDC’s Economic Policy Directorate (EPD) and the Canadian Occupational Projection System (COPS), and it outlines the potential job shortages resulting from an aging population, economic growth, and retirements.

With more than 8 million job openings expected, the majority of these positions will be driven by the need to replace retiring workers. However, a significant number of new jobs will also emerge due to economic expansion.

Key drivers of job shortages

The report projects that 68% of job openings will be replacement positions, particularly as aged workers retire from the workforce.

Canada’s aging population is expected to create a large gap in the labour market, which will require skilled workers to fill these roles. Meanwhile, 2.6 million job openings will result from economic growth, reports inform, further adding to the pressure on the labour market.

While 8.2 million job seekers are expected to enter the labour force by 2033, Canada is reported to face a mismatch between supply and demand. With high demand in sectors requiring post-secondary education or specialized skills, the report emphasizes that certain industries, such as healthcare, construction, and natural sciences, will be especially vulnerable to worker shortages.

Sectors facing shortages

Healthcare: the most pressing shortage

Healthcare, reportedly, is the sector with the highest number of occupations at risk of shortages, with 38 roles identified as critical. These include:

Registered nurses

Nurse practitioners

Medical sonographers, and other healthcare professionals

An aging population and increasing healthcare needs will continue to drive demand for these workers, adding strain to an already stretched healthcare system.

The ESDC’s forecast indicates that the shortage of healthcare professionals will only intensify over the next decade. Positions like “Nurse Practitioners (NOC 31302)” and “Medical Sonographers (NOC 32122)” are expected to see rising demand, underscoring the need for skilled workers in medical diagnostics and care delivery.

Construction and trades: critical shortages in skilled labour

The construction and trade sectors will also face significant shortages. With 25 occupations identified as at risk, these roles are essential to meeting Canada’s housing and infrastructure needs. Skilled workers such as

Electricians,

Plumbers and heavy-duty mechanics will be in high demand as the country faces a growing need for housing and infrastructure development

The report highlights that positions like “Welders (NOC 72106)” and “Carpenters (NOC 72310)” will be key to filling gaps in the construction workforce. According to INC, the continued growth in Canada’s urban and rural infrastructure projects, along with the need for specialized construction skills, will exacerbate these shortages.

Technology and natural sciences: innovation driving demand

Canada’s push for innovation in technology and engineering will also create significant demand for skilled workers in the natural and applied sciences sectors. With 12 occupations flagged for shortages, positions like “Cybersecurity Specialists (NOC 21220)” and “Civil Engineers (NOC 21300)” are expected to be particularly hard to fill.

These roles, as reported, are essential for advancing Canada’s technological capabilities and ensuring the country remains competitive on the global stage.

Education and social services:

In addition to healthcare and construction, other sectors such as education and social services are also facing shortages. The demand for teachers, social workers, and caregivers will continue to grow, with 11 occupations identified in need of skilled workers.

Positions such as “Secondary School Teachers (NOC 41220)” and “Early Childhood Educators (NOC 42202)” will be crucial to meeting the needs of Canada’s growing population.

What to know

The need for skilled workers in key sectors will become increasingly urgent as the year progresses into another. Employers, reports inform, may need to adopt new strategies to address these shortages. Immigration, as reported, will also remain a vital part of Canada’s labour force strategy, helping to fill gaps in critical sectors.

The full list of occupations facing shortages is available through the ESDC’s Canadian Occupational Projection System, providing job seekers with essential information to navigate the evolving labour market.