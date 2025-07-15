The Nigerian Stock Exchange is hitting new highs as Bitcoin Surges, and the US stock market has reached unprecedented levels.

Unsurprisingly, that has attracted the populace’s attention.

The rise in mobile phone applications for stock trading, along with easy-to-access online trading, has greatly contributed to a new generation of investors who are used to sudden surges of volatility.

Younger investors, specifically millennials and Gen Z, have a long time until retirement, allowing them to take on risk and benefit from the market’s ups and downs.

Time allows them to wait for their stock portfolios to recover, with the added benefit of compounding. Emotional decisions taken now can derail long-term plans.

Every investor faces the possibility of a significant economic collapse, no matter how remote. It has previously occurred. It might occur once more. Years of arduous savings and retirement funds could be destroyed in a matter of hours if it does. Banks themselves experience financial losses. US government data showed the total unrealized securities losses incurred by US bank depositories as of 2024 remained high at $481 billion.

Thankfully, there are precautions you can take to protect most of your assets from a global economic depression or even a market crash. The two main components of a successful defensive strategy are preparation and diversification. When combined, they can assist you in surviving a financial storm. Investors can protect many of their assets from a market meltdown or economic downturn with planning and diversification.

Selling can offer temporary relief, but it limits the opportunity to recover any losses that could be recouped over time. However, the S&P 500 has historically recovered from every downturn. That includes the Great Depression, the dotcom bust, and the COVID crash in 2020.

Now and then, there will be stocks where recovery is delayed, and experts advise that money that is required shortly should not be locked in stocks for as long as a decade. Also, funds allocated to emergencies, like home repairs or medical expenses, should not be placed in the stock market.

Older investors have less time than younger ones to allow their investments to bounce back. Certain individuals, however, will require their investments to endure for at least 30 years after they retire.

People who have already retired may want to cut back on spending and withdrawals after sharp market downturns, because bigger withdrawals will remove more potential compounding ability in the future. But even retirees, at least in the early part of retirement, should still be invested in stocks to prepare for the possibility of decades of spending ahead.

Protecting your investments

The most crucial thing you can do to protect your investments from serious market challenges is to diversify your portfolio. Many experienced traders move to cash or cash equivalents when market volatility is particularly high. Always keep a portion of your portfolio invested in guaranteed assets that won’t lose value in the event of a market downturn.

Figuring out your goals and risk tolerance, whether on your own or with the help of a financial expert, is the first step toward successful investing. Take the time to evaluate your entire financial picture before making any investing decisions. Do this, particularly if you have never created a financial plan. It will do you good.

Risks are inherent when buying stocks, bonds, or mutual funds. Any investment carries some risk of loss, and securities like stocks and bonds carry a higher risk of losing all or part of your money. Securities are not federally insured, in contrast to Nigerian bank savings accounts. Even when purchasing an investment through a bank, the principal may still be lost.

The possibility of earning higher returns on your investment offsets the risk you take. Rather than limiting your investments to less risky cash equivalents, you are more likely to earn a higher return by investing in riskier classes like stocks or bonds if you are working toward a long-term financial goal.

A lot of astute investors put some of their money aside in a savings account to cover unforeseen circumstances like losing their job.

Young investors should center back on their (long-term) goals and consider working with a financial advisor to help weather the storm.

Some of them make sure to keep at least six months’ worth of their salary in liquid funds to have complete peace of mind that the money will be available when needed. The SEC suggests that you conduct research and consult an objective source before acting on the findings before investing