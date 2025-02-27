Governor Alex Otti of Abia has announced plans to construct a multi-billion-naira agro-industrial processing facility in the Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

Otti made this disclosure on Wednesday while commissioning the reconstruction of the 11.27-kilometer Mbala-Umuaku-Ngodo Road.

He stated that the project was designed to transform the state’s agricultural sector.

He further explained that Umunneochi had been selected as one of three locations for the multi-billion-naira agro-industrial processing facility.

According to him, the facility would be structured “to radically enhance the agricultural ecosystem by integrating production, aggregation, and processing of agro-commodities.”

The governor emphasized that the initiative aimed to boost local food production, enhance value chains, and create export opportunities.

According to him, the project will be implemented soon and will serve as a major economic driver, supporting farmers, agribusinesses, and the local economy.

He assured that, within the limits of available resources, the government would continue funding road rehabilitation projects to facilitate the smooth movement of people and goods.

Government commitment to infrastructure

Otti also directed the Commissioner for Works to inspect the dilapidated Nmam Bridge in the area and report back for proper planning and intervention.

He reiterated that “no community would be left behind” in his administration’s agenda to drive sustainable development and economic growth across the state.

In her speech, the Minister of State for Labor and Employment, Mrs. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, described road construction as a key driver of economic growth and community development.

Onyejeocha, who hails from the area, expressed excitement over the project, stating, “I am very excited because I know that the average Umunneochi person values road construction.”

She commended the government for undertaking the initiative, emphasizing that it would improve the livelihood of people in the area.

She also urged the government to rehabilitate the Nmam Bridge to enhance vehicular movement.

In his remarks, Chief Amobi Ogah, the lawmaker representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, described the project as a unifying factor for residents.

Ogah further appealed to the government to rehabilitate the Uturu Road, which connects Umunneochi, allowing residents to reach Isuikwuato without passing through Imo State, thereby reducing travel time.

The Commissioner for Works, Mr. Otumchere Oti, expressed gratitude to the governor for his unwavering commitment to unlocking the full potential of rural communities through the provision of quality road networks.

He highlighted that the Mbala-Umuaku-Ngodo Road passes through a corridor of agrarian communities that produce cassava, cashew, yam, and black beans in commercial quantities.

Oti noted that the lack of good access roads had long posed challenges for farmers in marketing their produce.

He recalled that, in the past, there had been reports of contracts awarded for the road’s reconstruction, but no significant progress was made.

“Today, the governor, the jinx breaker, is here and every obstacle that had stood against the construction of this road would be thrown into the dustbin of history,” he said.

The commissioner further stated that the road reconstruction would create a safer and smoother route, significantly reducing travel stress for road users.

“This will address issues of journey time and operating costs experienced by locals, enabling them to access markets and sell their farm produce with ease,” he explained.

According to him, the project will spur agribusiness growth in the area and generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled workers.

“It will also have a positive impact on the state’s internally generated revenue,” he added.

Road project specifications

Oti detailed that the road begins at Nkwo Market, Mbala, passes through Afor Market in Umuaku, and terminates at Umuada Ngodo.

He noted that the project has a one-year contract period and features a 6-meter-wide carriageway with 1-meter-wide shoulders.

“The pavement structure includes a 200-millimeter-thick laterite subbase, a 150-millimeter-thick stone base, and a 50-millimeter-thick asphaltic concrete wearing course,” he explained.

Additionally, the project will include culverts and drainage systems at necessary locations, streetlights in built-up areas, kilometer poles, road signs, and markings for enhanced safety and accessibility.

He urged the residents to give the contractors maximum support so that they would feel at home to give their best for the delivery of the project.

In separate remarks, the lawmaker representing Umunneochi Constituency, Chief Matthias Umeh, and the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mr Chaka Chukwumerije, described the project as strategic to the economy of the state.

They commended the governor for his infrastructural revolution across the state.