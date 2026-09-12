Xenophobia: FG demands probe into killing of two Nigerians in South Africa

The Federal Government has demanded an investigation into the recent killing of two Nigerians in South Africa amid renewed concerns over xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against foreigners in the country.

The Federal Government has demanded an investigation into the recent killing of two Nigerians in South Africa amid renewed concerns over xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against foreigners in the country.

The demand was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, September 11, 2026, and signed by its spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi.

The ministry identified the deceased as Bishop Taiwo Michael Fakunle, who was murdered at his residence in Kensington, Johannesburg, on September 4, and James Uchechukwu Nwankwo, who died in Somerset, Cape Town, on September 5 following what it described as “gruesome interrogation techniques” by officers of the South African Police Service.

What they are saying

The Federal Government condemned the deaths and called on relevant South African authorities to immediately commence thorough, transparent and expeditious investigations into the circumstances surrounding the two incidents. It said those responsible should be identified and brought to justice in accordance with the law.

“Nigeria views these incidents with grave concern and condemns the killings of Bishop Fakunle and Mr Nwankwo in the strongest terms possible.”

“The Federal Government of Nigeria calls on the relevant South African authorities to immediately commence thorough and transparent investigations into the circumstances surrounding the two killings, with a view to ensuring that those responsible for the murder are identified and brought to justice in accordance with the law,” the statement read in part.

The government said the deaths were particularly concerning because they occurred amid recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against foreigners, particularly Africans, in South Africa. It also expressed concern over the alleged role of law enforcement agents and what it described as unacceptable interrogation techniques.

Nigeria’s diplomatic response

Nigeria said it has consistently engaged South Africa through diplomatic channels to address xenophobia and Afrophobia. Both countries had agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding establishing an Early Warning Mechanism, although Nigeria has signed the agreement while South Africa is yet to do so.

Nigeria has formally raised recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks before the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union.

The government said the latest deaths had raised further concerns about the safety of Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

Nigeria is considering other concrete measures to secure greater cooperation from South African authorities on the issue.

The Federal Government expressed condolences to the families, friends and wider Nigerian community in South Africa.

Get up to speed

The diplomatic response comes as Nigeria’s concerns over the safety of its citizens in South Africa have moved beyond calls for protection to broader government action.

The National Assembly on Friday suspended all official visits to South Africa and directed lawmakers, committees, officials and staff to boycott South African-hosted or South African-organised legislative engagements until further notice.

The parliamentary action followed reports of Nigerians being killed, injured, displaced and forced to abandon businesses, homes and properties during recurring xenophobic attacks.

President Bola Tinubu has previously called for a coordinated African response to xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks.

In August, Tinubu urged the African Union to address the attacks and place the issue on the agenda of its 40th Ordinary Session scheduled for January 2027.

The Federal Government has also raised the issue before ECOWAS and the AU.

The latest killings have added pressure for stronger action from South African authorities.

The government’s response now combines diplomatic engagement, parliamentary measures and demands for investigations into specific deaths.

What you should know

Nigeria has also been evacuating citizens affected by the renewed attacks in South Africa, with 1,640 Nigerians returned to the country so far. The Federal Government fully sponsored the evacuation of 1,385 Nigerians, while another 255 were evacuated through philanthropic support.

The evacuation began in June, with the first batch of 262 Nigerians departing Johannesburg for Lagos on June 11 aboard a Federal Government-funded Air Peace flight.

By July 11, six batches had returned 1,174 Nigerians through Air Peace and ValueJet.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that the Redeemed Christian Church of God donated $265,854 to support the evacuation of 500 distressed Nigerians.

The latest deaths have now prompted the Federal Government to demand formal investigations by South African authorities.