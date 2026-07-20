ECOWAS must speak with one voice against Xenophobic attacks in South Africa— Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on African leaders to adopt a united position against the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, describing the incidents as unacceptable and contrary to the ideals of African solidarity.

President Bola Tinubu has called on African leaders to adopt a united position against the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, describing the incidents as unacceptable and contrary to the ideals of African solidarity.

The President made the call on Sunday during the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Sierra Leone.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said a collective condemnation by African nations would send a strong message that intolerance and violence against fellow Africans have no place on the continent.

What they are saying

The President said Nigeria strongly condemns the attacks targeting its citizens and other African nationals in South Africa and urged ECOWAS to escalate the matter to the African Union.

“Nigeria condemns, in the strongest terms, the recent attacks on its citizens and other Africans in the Republic of South Africa,” Tinubu said.

“As already stated by His Excellency, the President of Ghana, ECOWAS should present a united voice in this condemnation and table the matter before the next session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.”

According to him, a coordinated response would reinforce the message that xenophobic violence is unacceptable under any circumstance.

“This would send a clear message that this type of intolerance is totally unacceptable under any guise. South Africa should be reminded that the freedom it currently enjoys is the result of the sacrifices and liberation efforts of African countries, including Nigeria,” he added.

More insights

Tinubu disclosed that the Federal Government had already evacuated more than 1,490 Nigerians from South Africa in seven batches following the attacks and remains ready to take further action if necessary.

“Nigeria has already evacuated over 1,490 of its citizens from harm’s way in seven batches and is prepared to engage further on this matter,” he said.

The latest evacuation exercise follows a series of voluntary repatriation efforts coordinated by the Federal Government in response to rising tensions and attacks on foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

Beyond the security concerns, Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for the newly adopted ECOWAS Compact for the Future of Regional Integration, describing it as a key framework for strengthening regional cooperation and rebuilding public trust in institutions.

According to the President, the compact reflects the collective determination of member states to renew the founding ideals of ECOWAS and adapt to changing geopolitical realities.

“The document reinforces the region’s shared commitment to rebuilding trust between citizens and public institutions, ensuring that regional integration remains resilient and relevant in the face of evolving geopolitical realities,” he said.

He noted that the framework would help deepen regional solidarity and support the development of a more peaceful, prosperous and people-centred West African community.

Calls for stronger action on insecurity and governance

Tinubu also urged ECOWAS leaders to intensify efforts to address insecurity, terrorism, and unconstitutional changes of government across the region.

He reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to promoting regional unity, democratic governance, economic integration, and peace as one of the bloc’s founding members and largest economies.

“Nigeria remains steadfast in its historic responsibility to continue the promotion of regional unity, peace, economic integration, and democratic governance,” he said.

The President reaffirmed support for constitutional governance, the rule of law, respect for human rights, and adherence to the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

Support for counter-terrorism and digital transformation

Tinubu also restated Nigeria’s commitment to the establishment of a regional Counter-Terrorism Force and the strengthening of the ECOWAS Standby Force to improve intelligence sharing, joint security operations, and preventive diplomacy.

On economic cooperation, he called for the removal of trade barriers, improved cross-border infrastructure, and policies that facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services across West Africa.

The President further highlighted the importance of technology and innovation in driving future growth, welcoming the compact’s focus on digital transformation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and the proposed Digital Single Market.

According to him, these initiatives would create opportunities for entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, education, economic diversification, and job creation, particularly for young people across the region.

What you should know

Last week, another batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa arrived in Lagos aboard an Air Peace flight at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the flight marked the final evacuation mission undertaken by the Federal Government after hundreds of Nigerians opted for voluntary repatriation following the outbreak of xenophobic attacks in parts of South Africa.