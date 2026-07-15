Final batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa arrives in Lagos

The final batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks has arrived in Lagos.

The final batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks has arrived in Lagos.

This brings to a close the Federal Government’s emergency evacuation exercise for citizens who opted to return home.

The evacuees arrived aboard an Air Peace flight that landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Channels Television.

What the FG is saying

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says this latest flight marks the final evacuation mission conducted by the Federal Government after rising xenophobic tensions in parts of South Africa prompted hundreds of Nigerians to seek voluntary repatriation.

Ahead of the arrival of the evacuees, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, had announced that over 300 Nigerians were expected to return to the country on Wednesday as part of the final phase of the operation.

“The last Federal Government sponsored flight conveying our nationals home from South Africa as a result of the Xenophobic protests and attacks on black migrants which have engulfed that country, departed Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg this morning, 15th July 2026 at 6.30am, SA time,” she wrote on X.

“Expected time of Arrival in Nigeria is 11.30am,” she added.

According to the minister, the number of Nigerians who have been evacuated so far is over 1,500.

“Over 1,500 nationals have been evacuated… the number of evacuees on this flight is 308 nationals, and 3 Nigerian officials ,” she noted.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, the minister also shared a video on her X account, showing Nigerian nationals departing the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria for O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg ahead of their flight to Nigeria.

More insights

The ministry reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting Nigerian citizens abroad and expressed appreciation to all agencies and stakeholders that supported the evacuation exercise.

Before Wednesday’s operation, the Federal Government had completed six evacuation flights, including the most recent batch that brought home 40 returnees.

The evacuation exercise was limited to Nigerians who voluntarily registered their interest in returning home following the attacks.

Get up to speed

The evacuation exercise follows months of xenophobic violence in South Africa, where attacks targeting foreign nationals have persisted since April 2026.

Several foreigners, including Nigerians, have been affected by the unrest, with many losing their businesses and properties, while others have been killed in some of the attacks.

In late June, Nairametrics reported that dozens of Nigerians sought refuge at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria amid escalating fears of xenophobic attacks.

The violence has drawn widespread condemnation in Nigeria and across the continent.

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a formal statement condemning the attacks and warning that “all options remain on the table” should the violence against Nigerians continue.

Nigerian Senator, Abdul Ningi, who represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District, also urged the Federal Government to cut diplomatic ties with South Africa over the recurring killings of Nigerian citizens in the country.

What you should know

The xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa have drawn condemnation from several prominent Nigerians.

Nairametrics earlier reported that Air Peace founder and Chief Executive Officer Allen Onyema had called on Nigerians to halt investments in South Africa and boycott the country in response to the resurgence of xenophobic attacks.

Onyema advocated economic measures against South Africa while cautioning against violence or any actions that could disrupt businesses operating in Nigeria.