Air Peace founder and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, has urged Nigerians to stop investing in South Africa and boycott the country in response to renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Nigerians.

Air Peace founder and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, has urged Nigerians to stop investing in South Africa and boycott the country in response to renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Nigerians.

Onyema made the call during an exclusive interview on ARISE News on Monday, where he advocated economic retaliation against South Africa while rejecting violence or actions that could negatively affect businesses operating in Nigeria.

His remarks come amid renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa that have affected several foreign nationals, including Nigerians.

The attacks prompted the Nigerian government to begin evacuating some of its citizens from the country as concerns over their safety mounted.

What they are saying

While supporting calls for consequences against South Africa over the attacks, Onyema said he was opposed to violent reprisals or shutting down South African-owned businesses operating in Nigeria.

“I don’t want Nigerians to go to the street and attack any South Africans. Nigerians are not like that. We love foreigners. Nigerians are not like that. That’s not the kind of retaliation I want,” he said.

The Air Peace boss also rejected suggestions that Nigeria should shut down companies such as MTN in response to the attacks.

“I don’t want Nigeria to close down MTN or other companies. Don’t Nigeria’s have shares in those companies? After all, those people are Nigerians too. I don’t want that,” he added.

Instead, Onyema called for what he described as a non-violent economic response, urging Nigerians to withhold investments from South Africa.

“The kind of retaliation I want is for Nigerians to boycott South Africa. Do you know what it means? Boycott South Africa. Don’t invest in that country,” he said.

According to him, withdrawing financial support and investments from South Africa would send a stronger message than any form of confrontation.

“If they want to invest in our country, let them bring their money and invest. And determine how they take the money back. That is non-violent action.

“Boycott South Africa. If you decide to go against me, the only thing I can do to you is withdraw my support to you. I don’t have to support you to use it to finish me.

“So, that’s the kind of retaliation I want. That is most powerful.”

More insights

Onyema’s proposed boycott could have implications for trade relations between Africa’s two largest economies, given the scale of commercial ties between Nigeria and South Africa.

Data for the first quarter of 2026 shows that South Africa was Nigeria’s largest source of imports within Africa, with goods valued at N155.26 billion entering the country during the period. The figure represents an 18.2 per cent increase from the N131.32 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The imports included vehicles for the transportation of goods valued at N33.58 billion, polypropylene worth N16.72 billion, apples valued at N10.38 billion, odoriferous mixtures used in industrial production worth N6.26 billion, and extracts and flavouring products used in the beverage industry valued at N6.09 billion.

The figures underscore South Africa’s position as one of Nigeria’s most significant African trading partners and a major supplier of manufactured goods, industrial raw materials and consumer products.

What you should know

Nigeria has already begun efforts to evacuate its citizens from South Africa following the renewed wave of xenophobic attacks.

On June 15, Nairametrics reported that the first batch of 262 Nigerians departed Johannesburg for Lagos as part of a government-led evacuation exercise.

The evacuation followed an earlier announcement by the Federal Government on June 5 that arrangements had commenced to bring back Nigerians willing to return home amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment and escalating xenophobic tensions in South Africa.

Other African countries have also taken similar measures. Ghana has likewise repatriated some of its citizens from South Africa in response to previous outbreaks of xenophobic violence, highlighting the wider regional concerns generated by the recurring attacks.