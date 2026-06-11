Nigeria has commenced the evacuation of its citizens from South Africa, with the first batch of 262 returnees departing Johannesburg and heading to Lagos following renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in the country.

Nigeria has commenced the evacuation of its citizens from South Africa, with the first batch of 262 returnees departing Johannesburg and heading to Lagos following renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in the country.

The development was disclosed by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Thursday, June 11, in a statement shared via its official X account.

The returnees were initially scheduled to leave South Africa on Monday.

However, the evacuation was postponed and later rescheduled for Wednesday, according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

The evacuees have now boarded their flight and are expected to arrive in Lagos within hours.

What they are saying

NIDCOM said the evacuation was made possible through President Bola Tinubu’s directive and the full funding of the Air Peace flight by the Federal Government, while several agencies worked together under the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure a smooth return process.

“The first batch of 262 returnees has boarded at the departure lounge of OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, and is now en route to Lagos, expected to arrive any moment,” the commission stated.

According to NIDCOM, the group is being accompanied by Nigeria’s Acting Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Ajayi, while a Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanlaye, is expected to receive them upon arrival in Nigeria.

Background

The evacuation follows an earlier announcement by the Federal Government on June 5 that it had begun arrangements to bring back Nigerians from South Africa amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment and renewed xenophobic tensions.

Speaking at the time, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa said authorities were expecting more than 1,000 Nigerians to indicate interest in returning home.

Although the evacuation process was expected to begin earlier in the week, logistical adjustments led to a delay before the first group eventually departed Johannesburg on Thursday.

The development comes amid growing concerns over the safety of foreign nationals in South Africa. Ghana recently issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country following reports of renewed xenophobic attacks against African migrants.

Ghana has also commenced the evacuation of its nationals. The country repatriated about 300 citizens in the first phase of an operation expected to return roughly 800 Ghanaians from South Africa.

Tensions have been fuelled by reports that a citizen-led group issued an ultimatum demanding the removal of undocumented migrants by June 30, raising fears of a resurgence of anti-foreigner violence that has previously claimed dozens of lives.

What you should know

Nigeria has intensified diplomatic engagement with South African authorities in response to growing concerns over the security and welfare of its citizens living in the country.

On May 4, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner as part of its formal response to the escalating situation.

NIDCOM also confirmed that at least two Nigerians lost their lives in separate incidents linked to anti-foreigner violence.

As concerns mounted, the commission outlined four key demands to South African authorities aimed at improving the safety and protection of Nigerians residing in the country.