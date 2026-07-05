Nigeria mulls drastic diplomatic actions after two citizens killed in South Africa

The Federal Government has condemned the killing of two Nigerian nationals in South Africa, warning that it could consider further diplomatic measures, including unspecified options beyond dialogue, if attacks against Nigerians in the country persist.

The Federal Government has condemned the killing of two Nigerian nationals in South Africa, warning that it could consider further diplomatic measures, including unspecified options beyond dialogue, if attacks against Nigerians in the country persist.

The government issued the warning in a statement on Sunday through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa.

The FG described the deaths as deeply troubling and expressing concern over what it called a growing pattern of violence targeting Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

The statement came as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate following weeks of xenophobic protests and the ongoing evacuation of Nigerian citizens from South Africa.

What the FG is saying

The ministry provided details of two separate killings it said had heightened concerns about the safety of Nigerians in South Africa, particularly amid what it described as increasing hostility toward foreigners.

“One victim, Emeka Charles Iroegbu, was reportedly killed by Tshwane Metro Police officers on 28th June 2026, in Sunnyside, Pretoria, using gruesome interrogation techniques,” the FG said in the statement.

“The second victim, Mr. Musa Yunana Joe, popularly known as Big Joe, was killed in front of his shop on 28th June, 2026, in Witbank, Mpumalanga,” the FG added

The ministry also referenced the earlier killing of another Nigerian, Nnaemeka Mathew Andrew Ekpenyong, allegedly shot by the same police officers on April 20. According to the statement, no arrests have been made despite the identities of the four officers allegedly involved being known to the South African Police Service.

The government alleged that repeated incidents involving the Tshwane Metro Police suggested possible complicity by security personnel and raised questions about state responsibility under international law.

Nigeria criticised recent remarks by a South African government spokesperson who reportedly challenged Nigerians leaving the country because of xenophobic protests to reveal where illegal drugs were hidden, describing the comments as “derogatory, unprofessional and capable of inciting hostility and violence against Nigerians.”

The government also condemned anti-immigrant groups including March on March and Operation Dudula, accusing their leaders of promoting hate speech and violence against fellow Africans.

While reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy, the government issued a pointed warning. “All options remain on the table should attacks against Nigerians continue,” the ministry said.

“We wish to place the Government of South Africa on notice that if the situation continues to persist, all options remain on the table, some of which will be activated if the uncultured and provocative trend of intolerance and apartheid-style behaviour of South Africa against foreigners is not addressed,” the FG warned.

More insights

The government urged South African authorities to thoroughly investigate the latest killings and other unresolved cases involving Nigerian nationals, insisting that all suspects must face due process rather than extrajudicial actions.

The ministry pointed out that South African citizens and businesses continue to operate freely and safely in Nigeria, arguing that South Africa has a reciprocal obligation under international law to protect the lives and property of foreign nationals, including Nigerians.

The government extended condolences to the families of the deceased and said it would continue engaging South Africa’s highest authorities until justice is served.

Nigerians in South Africa were advised to remain calm, obey local laws, stay security conscious, avoid areas experiencing violent demonstrations and relocate to safer neighbourhoods where necessary.

The ministry also appealed to Nigerians at home to refrain from retaliatory actions against South African interests in Nigeria, saying diplomatic engagement remains the government’s preferred approach to resolving the situation.

What you should know

In June, Nairametrics reported that dozens of Nigerians in South Africa had taken refuge at the Nigerian High Commission amid fears of xenophobic attacks linked to planned anti-immigrant protests, with many still awaiting evacuation by the Federal Government.

The development was captured in a video shared by News Central on Monday, showing large crowds of Nigerians gathered at the High Commission as uncertainty persisted over the timing and scope of the government’s latest evacuation exercise.

According to News Central, women and children were given priority to remain inside the High Commission overnight, while other evacuees waited for further arrangements.