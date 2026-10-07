Saudi Arabia changes family visa rules for skilled expatriate workers

Saudi Arabia has introduced changes to its family visa rules, allowing eligible skilled expatriate workers to obtain entry visas for their family members alongside the processing of their own work visas.

Saudi Arabia has introduced changes to its family visa rules, allowing eligible skilled expatriate workers to obtain entry visas for their family members alongside the processing of their own work visas.

The new arrangement means qualifying workers will no longer have to complete their individual work visa process before beginning the entry visa process for eligible dependants.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced the change on Wednesday, saying it was introduced in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Family visas can process concurrently

Under the new rules, eligible family members include spouses, sons below the age of 25 and unmarried daughters.

The government said the measure forms part of broader efforts to improve the quality of life for expatriates living and working in the Kingdom. Under the previous process, skilled expatriate workers generally had to complete their own work visa procedures before obtaining entry visas for qualifying family members.

The latest change allows the two processes to take place concurrently, potentially reducing the waiting period for workers relocating to Saudi Arabia with their families.

However, obtaining an entry visa does not complete the residency process for dependants.

According to the Ministry of Interior, residency procedures for spouses and children will still need to be finalised after they arrive in Saudi Arabia and will remain subject to the Kingdom’s applicable regulations and guidelines.

Eligibility is also limited to specific categories of dependants. A skilled expatriate head of household can apply concurrently for a spouse, sons who are under 25 years old and unmarried daughters.

The announcement does not extend the measure to all relatives of foreign workers, meaning expatriates will still need to confirm whether individual family members meet the eligibility requirements before applying.

The change primarily affects the timing of the entry visa process rather than removing Saudi Arabia’s existing residency requirements for expatriate dependants.

Saudi Arabia revises expatriate visa rules

The family visa change comes as Saudi Arabia continues to revise its immigration and labour framework for foreign workers, particularly skilled professionals.

In August 2026, Nairametrics reported that Saudi Arabia introduced new limits on the number of work visas businesses can obtain for foreign workers. Companies operating for less than two years can obtain up to five work visas, while businesses that have operated for more than two years can access as many as 50. The rules also link visa availability more closely to employers’ operating history and workforce classification.

The Kingdom had earlier introduced a skill-based work permit system that classifies expatriate workers into three categories: high-skill, skilled and basic. Workers are assessed using criteria including education, professional experience, technical or vocational qualifications, wages and age. The system became applicable to new foreign workers entering Saudi Arabia from August 3, 2025.

Premium residents need work permits

Saudi Arabia has also tightened employment requirements for some foreign residents. In June 2026, the Kingdom ended the work permit exemption previously available to Premium Residency holders, meaning those seeking employment must obtain a separate work permit through the Qiwa platform before starting a job. Employment contracts must also be registered and workers enrolled with the General Organisation for Social Insurance.

Taken together, the changes show Saudi Arabia simultaneously tightening oversight of expatriate employment while introducing measures intended to make relocation and residency more practical for skilled foreign professionals and their families.