President Bola Tinubu inaugurated 30 hybrid Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses donated to the federal government, capable of transporting 3,000 passengers.

According to a state house press release, the newly inaugurated buses were manufactured by Innoson Motors and donated to the federal government by the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Dame Winifred Akpani, Chairperson of DAPPMAN, expressed her association’s support for the administration’s commitment to enhancing the nation’s transportation system, which she believes will lead to lower transportation costs.

“This batch of hybrid buses, which DAPPMAN is donating to the federal government, is in furtherance to our support for this administration’s resolve to address Nigeria’s energy challenges. We are proud to note that these buses have been designed, manufactured, and delivered by Innoson Motors, a Nigerian company,” Akpani said.

What he said

President Tinubu emphasized the benefits of natural gas-powered transportation, highlighting the potential to reduce transportation costs, enhance productivity, and save trillions of naira spent on importing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

“If we can enhance our energy competitiveness and bring about transformative changes like this, we will definitely be able to achieve the prosperity that we are working hard to accomplish for our people. These CNG buses are promising and will enhance our transportation system,” he said.

He also cited examples of countries like India, which mandated CNG for all commercial vehicles since 2004, reaping significant benefits. He noted that commercial vehicles account for about 80% of Nigeria’s petroleum demand, making the shift to CNG a crucial step in reducing costs and achieving economic prosperity.

“Countries like India have mandated CNG for all commercial vehicles since 2004. In Nigeria, commercial vehicles make up about 80 per cent of our petroleum demand, costing us trillions of naira every month,”

“The solution is here. We have it. We will work on it. We promise you things will get better. Prosperity will be achieved.” He stated

President Tinubu also commended Innoson Motors for its commitment to the CNG initiative.

What You Should Know

In a related development, President Tinubu has committed to providing 36 CNG buses to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to mitigate the high cost of living for workers.

The CNG buses, each with a seating capacity of 100, aim to provide significant relief to workers by offering more affordable and sustainable transportation options.