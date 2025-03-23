ValueJet, in collaboration with the Plateau State Government, has announced the reintroduction of direct flights between Lagos and Jos, Plateau State, starting April 2, 2025.

The flights will initially operate three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays—with plans to expand to daily service in the future.

ValueJet’s Managing Director, Omololu Majekodunmi, disclosed this development in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He further revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Plateau State Government, represented by the Commissioner for Transport, Jatau Gyang, to formalize the partnership.

“In a bid to expand flight operations, ValueJet and the Plateau Government have agreed to restart direct flights from Lagos to Jos, Plateau, beginning April 2,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “Initially, the airline will operate direct Lagos-Jos flights three times weekly — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays — with potential expansion to daily service.”

The introduction of Lagos-Jos flights is part of ValueJet’s broader expansion plan to connect major destinations across Nigeria.

More insight

Majekodunmi explained that the partnership aims to provide safer and faster travel alternatives to the five-hour road journey between Jos and Abuja, which has long been plagued by security challenges and extended travel times.

He emphasized the importance of the service, pointing out that travelers now have the option of a 35-minute flight instead of enduring the risks associated with the road.

He also highlighted the personal experiences of the governor, who has made over 25 road trips between Jos and Abuja since assuming office, often encountering insecurity and other difficulties.

The NAN report further noted that the initiative aligns with Plateau State’s strategy to drive economic growth by attracting investment and improving mobility for residents and visitors.

Commissioner Jatau Gyang emphasized that the collaboration is a crucial step toward fostering development in the state while ensuring safer travel options for its people.

What you should know

ValueJet, which was established in 2018, began its operations with an inaugural flight on October 10, 2022.

In February 2023, the airline introduced flight services to Jos, Plateau State, as part of its route expansion. However, operations on the Jos route were later suspended.

The airline has now announced plans to resume services to Jos, with flights scheduled to recommence on April 2, 2025.

Currently, ValueJet operates flights connecting major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Yola, Benin, Asaba, and Kano.

Additionally, the airline offers charter services for tailored travel arrangements.