FAAN has closed Runway 18R/36L at Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Ikeja, for asphalt rehabilitation.

The closure, which began at 3:00 a.m. on Monday, will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Sunday by Mrs. Obiageli Orah, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.

Orah explained that the rehabilitation is focused on the A2 Taxiway link of the runway, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain its safety and operational efficiency.

“The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that there would be a temporary closure of Runway 18R/36L at Murtala Muhammad Airport Lagos from 03:00Hrs of 3rd of March 2025 to 23:59Hrs of 4th March 2025.

“The closure is due to the ongoing rehabilitation work (asphalt phase) at the A2 Taxiway link of the runway,” the statement read in part.

The statement further assured that there would be no disruption to flight operations during the period, as all flights would be redirected to the alternative Runway 18L/36R.

What you should know

FAAN has periodically closed runways at Murtala Muhammed Airport for maintenance and upgrades over the years. These closures are often necessary to ensure operational efficiency, improve safety standards, and install critical infrastructure that enhances flight operations.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that in March 2023, FAAN shut down Runway 18L (domestic) and Runway 18R (international) for eight weeks to carry out essential maintenance work at the airport, ensuring the runways remained in optimal condition.

On July 7, 2022, FAAN closed the 2.7-kilometre-long Runway 18L/36R for extensive repairs, initially promising a reopening within 90 days. However, the runway remained closed for over 120 days before resuming operations due to the scope of work required.

During the 2022 closure, FAAN installed critical navigational aids, including approach lights, runway lights (threshold, center, and edge lights), and other safety-enhancing equipment. These improvements were aimed at allowing the runway to support night operations and enhancing overall flight safety.

The domestic runway (18L/36R) was eventually reopened for flight services in November 2022, four months after its closure. The upgrade was part of FAAN’s broader efforts to modernize airport infrastructure and improve air travel efficiency.

These periodic closures underscore FAAN’s ongoing commitment to enhancing aviation safety, maintaining compliance with international standards, and ensuring that airport facilities remain in top condition for both domestic and international flight operations.