International medical graduates (IMGs) now have a new opportunity to practice medicine in Australia through the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) pathway.

This pathway allows doctors who have passed the PLAB exams to apply for jobs and medical registration in Australia.

DAAD Scholarship reports a rising demand for medical professionals, particularly in regional and rural areas.

According to the latest updates, the pathway offers a simplified process for doctors to work in Australia, making it an excellent option for medical professionals looking to advance their careers abroad.

What is PLAB and the PLAB pathway?

The PLAB test, conducted by the General Medical Council (GMC) in the UK, evaluates the clinical knowledge and skills of IMGs. Passing PLAB Part 1 and Part 2 is a well-established route for international medical graduates to practice in English-speaking countries, including Australia.

Under the Competent Authority Pathway, doctors who have completed the PLAB exams can now directly apply for medical jobs in Australia and receive recognition from the Medical Board of Australia (MBA).

Key changes in the PLAB pathway for 2025

Recent changes to the PLAB pathway in Australia include several updates meant to make the process easier for doctors.

One major change is that:

UK work experience is no longer required before applying for jobs in Australia.

The supervised training can now be completed in Australia, providing more flexibility for international doctors. Additionally, the Medical Board of Australia has simplified the registration process for PLAB-qualified doctors, which means a faster route to obtaining medical registration.

Another important update is the rising demand for IMGs, especially in areas like regional and rural regions. As a result, there are more job opportunities for PLAB-qualified doctors in Australia.

More hospitals, clinics, and private healthcare providers are now accepting PLAB doctors across various specialties.

Available medical jobs for PLAB doctors in Australia

PLAB-qualified doctors have a range of job roles available to them in Australia, with salaries varying depending on experience and location. Some of the key positions include:

Resident Medical Officer (RMO): AUD 80,000 – 100,000 per year, working under supervision and rotating through specialties.

AUD 80,000 – 100,000 per year, working under supervision and rotating through specialties. Senior Resident Medical Officer (SRMO) : AUD 100,000 – 120,000 per year, with additional responsibilities such as mentoring junior RMOs.

: AUD 100,000 – 120,000 per year, with additional responsibilities such as mentoring junior RMOs. Registrar (Training Level): AUD 120,000 – 150,000 per year, preparing for specialty training programs and diagnosing complex cases.

AUD 120,000 – 150,000 per year, preparing for specialty training programs and diagnosing complex cases. General Practitioner (GP) in Rural/Regional Areas : AUD 150,000 – 250,000 per year, providing primary healthcare services in underserved regions.

: AUD 150,000 – 250,000 per year, providing primary healthcare services in underserved regions. Career Medical Officer (CMO) in Emergency/Internal Medicine: AUD 120,000 – 160,000 per year, working in emergency and acute medicine settings.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the PLAB pathway to work in Australia, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Pass PLAB Part 1 and Part 2.

Hold a medical degree from a recognized university listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools.

Meet the English language requirements (IELTS 7.5 overall or OET B grade in all sections).

Register with the Medical Board of Australia under the Competent Authority Pathway.

Secure a job position in Australia before applying for registration.

Steps to work in Australia with PLAB

The process to work in Australia with PLAB involves several steps. First, candidates must pass PLAB Part 1 and Part 2 and then apply for provisional registration with the Medical Board of Australia.

After securing a job in Australia, doctors can apply for a visa (Subclass 482) and begin a 12-month supervised practice. Upon completing this training, doctors can apply for general registration and work independently across Australia.

For doctors looking for new opportunities in the international healthcare system, this is an option.

With a growing demand for medical professionals and the updated PLAB pathway, now seems to be a good time to pursue a medical career in Australia.

The process has been simplified, and the country’s healthcare system offers attractive salaries and work conditions.