The Real Estate Cashback Housing Cooperative Society is set to host its much-anticipated 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

This meeting will bring together members, stakeholders, and industry observers to reflect on the Cooperative’s achievements, review financial performance, and unveil visionary strategies for the future.

Anchored on the Cooperative’s core pillars of Savings, Investment, and Loans, the AGM aims to deepen member engagement, spotlight innovation, and chart a bold course toward inclusive real estate wealth creation.

While highlighting the transformative role of the AGM, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, President of the Cooperative, stated that the AGM goes beyond compliance; it is a unifying platform where purpose, progress, and plans align. He added that the cooperative is excited to deepen its engagement with members and unveil bold strategies for what lies ahead

Treasurer of the Cooperative, Mr. Wasiu Sonekan, also stated that the gathering is more than presenting numbers; it’s about building trust and showcasing the real financial growth members of the cooperatives are experiencing. He added that the cooperative is proud of the structure, transparency, and innovation that have defined its journey so far and even more excited about the future being built together.

The 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Real Estate Cashback Housing Cooperative Society will serve as a comprehensive platform to reflect on the cooperative’s financial growth, operational performance, and social impact over the past year.

Attendees will receive detailed presentations of audited financial statements, project updates, and performance metrics across the society’s key areas: savings, investment, and loan services. Members will also benefit from a transparent breakdown of dividend allocations, profit-sharing structures, and insights into how their contributions have driven real estate development and wealth creation across various projects.