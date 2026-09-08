LAMATA’s Bold Vision in Building Seamless Connections for Lagos Commuters

Lagos is Africa’s most dynamic megacity. It’s a vibrant hub where over 20 million people live, work, and commute daily. Yet, mobility remains its greatest challenge. Endless traffic jams, fragmented transport modes, and the strain on productivity have left residents yearning for solutions. The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has quietly begun a powerful […]

Lagos is Africa’s most dynamic megacity. It’s a vibrant hub where over 20 million people live, work, and commute daily. Yet, mobility remains its greatest challenge. Endless traffic jams, fragmented transport modes, and the strain on productivity have left residents yearning for solutions. The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has quietly begun a powerful revolution to rewrite this narrative.

In this exclusive interview with BusinessDay, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director of LAMATA, shares insights into ongoing projects, timelines, and the agency’s vision to deliver an integrated, sustainable transport system that can compete globally

Can you provide an update on the status of the Marina and Mile 2 interchange hubs?

Both projects are very much on course. Construction officially began in July 2024, and we are working to deliver the infrastructure to Lagosians by the second quarter of 2027. At Marina, we’re progressing steadily despite coordination challenges. Mile 2, on the other hand, has witnessed significant activity, from site preparation and property compensation to major civil works

Let’s be clear, these projects are not just about building terminals. They are about reshaping how people move through Lagos, with better access, safety, and convenience at the heart of our plans.

What are the core design features of these interchange hubs?

The hubs are being built as true intermodal centres. This means commuters will be able to switch effortlessly between the Blue Line rail, BRT, regular buses, and water transport. Beyond that, we’re integrating non-motorised transport options like pedestrian walkways and cycling lanes.

Each hub will have modern passenger facilities, comfortable waiting areas, smart ticketing systems, information displays, proper lighting, and safety infrastructure. The goal is to make public transport not just functional but enjoyable. We want Lagosian to feel proud using these facilities, that sense of, “This is my city, and it’s working.”

What major challenges has LAMATA faced in delivering these interchanges on schedule?

Every large-scale urban infrastructure project faces its share of hurdles. For us, three major ones stand out.

First, there’s coordination, especially in Marina. We’ve had to hold joint planning meetings to minimized overlap and delays.

Second, compensation has been a sensitive but necessary process. Around Mile 2, over 600 property owners were affected, and we made sure to handle compensation transparently and fairly.

Third, funding and timing. Projects of this scale require steady financial flow, so we’ve strengthened our collaboration with the Lagos State Government and our development partners, especially the Agence Française de Developpment (AFD). Despite challenges, we’ve stayed disciplined with scheduling and monitoring to keep everything on track.

How do these projects fit into Lagos’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP)?

The interchanges are integral to the STMP. They serve as the physical and operational links between different transport modes. The vision is to create a unified network where rail, road, and water transport work together efficiently.

Once completed, these hubs will encourage more residents to leave their cars at home, use public transport, and spend less time in traffic. This shift will reduce congestion, cut down on emissions, and stimulate new commercial and social activity around transport corridors. Essentially, these hubs are not just transport projects; they are catalysts for urban renewal.

On the Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) project, what progress has been made, and how does it complement the interchange hubs?

The QBC project is another major step toward modernising road-based transport. We’re currently upgrading four key corridors: Yaba–Lawanson–Cele, Ketu–Alapere, Abule Egba–Iju Ishaga, and Iyana Iba–Igando. Across these routes, we’re improving junctions, introducing traffic signalling systems, upgrading 91 bus stops, and building new terminals.

The QBC complements the interchanges perfectly; they work hand in hand. The corridors will feed high-capacity buses directly into the hubs, ensuring smooth transfers and reduced travel time. For commuters, it means less waiting, shorter trips, and more reliability.

What tangible benefits should Lagosians expect once the projects are completed?

Once the Marina and Mile 2 interchanges are completed and fully integrated with the Lagos rail and road transport network, Lagosians should expect several very tangible benefits:

Smoother interchange between transport modes : Passengers will be able to move more conveniently between the Blue Line, buses, taxis and other modes without having to make long or difficult transfers.

: Passengers will be able to move more conveniently between the Blue Line, buses, taxis and other modes without having to make long or difficult transfers. Reduced travel time : Better connections between rail and road transport should shorten overall journey times, particularly for commuters travelling between the mainland and Lagos Island.

: Better connections between rail and road transport should shorten overall journey times, particularly for commuters travelling between the mainland and Lagos Island. Less congestion around major transport hubs : By organising the movement of buses, private vehicles, pedestrians and rail passengers, the interchanges should reduce the chaotic traffic interactions currently experienced around these locations.

: By organising the movement of buses, private vehicles, pedestrians and rail passengers, the interchanges should reduce the chaotic traffic interactions currently experienced around these locations. Better first- and last-mile connectivity : The interchange facilities should make it easier for passengers to complete the short journey between their homes or workplaces and the rail stations.

: The interchange facilities should make it easier for passengers to complete the short journey between their homes or workplaces and the rail stations. Improved passenger experience : Lagosians can expect better pedestrian facilities, clearer wayfinding, safer crossings, designated pick-up/drop-off areas and a more orderly transport environment.

: Lagosians can expect better pedestrian facilities, clearer wayfinding, safer crossings, designated pick-up/drop-off areas and a more orderly transport environment. Greater use of public transportation : When changing from one mode to another becomes easier and more predictable, more people may be encouraged to leave their cars at home and use public transport.

: When changing from one mode to another becomes easier and more predictable, more people may be encouraged to leave their cars at home and use public transport. Improved road safety : Separating and properly managing the different movements of pedestrians, buses, private vehicles and rail passengers can reduce conflicts and accident risks.

: Separating and properly managing the different movements of pedestrians, buses, private vehicles and rail passengers can reduce conflicts and accident risks. Economic benefits : Better accessibility to Marina and Mile 2 can increase the attractiveness of surrounding commercial areas, improve access to jobs and support businesses that depend on high passenger traffic.

: Better accessibility to Marina and Mile 2 can increase the attractiveness of surrounding commercial areas, improve access to jobs and support businesses that depend on high passenger traffic. A more integrated Lagos transport system: Perhaps the biggest benefit is that the interchanges will help turn individual transport projects into one connected network—with rail, buses and other public transport services working together rather than operating as separate systems.

In simple terms, the objective is not merely to build impressive transport structures. The real benefit to Lagosians is a journey that is faster, easier, safer and more predictable from the moment they leave home until they reach their destination.