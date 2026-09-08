Meet the London fintech betting that NGN-to-GBP payments shouldn’t take three days

A Nigerian company needs to pay a UK supplier. The invoice is due Friday. The bank says the transfer will “typically” clear in 2-3 business days. It’s Wednesday. For a business moving money between Nigeria and the UK, that can mean waiting until next week for funds to arrive. And while this particular payment may […]

A Nigerian company needs to pay a UK supplier. The invoice is due Friday. The bank says the transfer will “typically” clear in 2-3 business days.

It’s Wednesday. For a business moving money between Nigeria and the UK, that can mean waiting until next week for funds to arrive. And while this particular payment may be due Friday, for finance teams dealing with cross-border payments regularly, it can feel like every day is a day behind.

It’s the exact problem a small London-based fintech called TranzyPay was built to solve.

The pitch, in one line

TranzyPay moves money between Nigeria and the UK – same-day, in pounds, with the compliance work done in the background instead of dumped on the customer’s desk.

That’s it. That’s the whole pitch.

No crypto rails, no consumer wallet app, no attempt to be everything to everyone.

It’s a B2B payments company, built specifically for businesses that pay suppliers, move capital, or settle invoices across the Nigeria-UK corridor on a recurring basis – not people sending a one-off transfer home.

Who’s behind it

TranzyPay is a UK-registered fintech – a small, specialist team rather than a sprawling org chart, built around one thesis: that corporate payments moving in and out of Africa are slower and more opaque than they need to be.

The team includes dedicated compliance and finance leadership brought in specifically to handle the regulatory weight of moving money across two jurisdictions at once, rather than treating it as an after thought.

The part that actually matters: it’s regulated, not just registered

Here’s the detail that gets skipped in most fintech coverage, and it shouldn’t be: TranzyPay Limited is authorised by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority as a Payment Institution under Firm Reference Number 578588.

That status can be independently verified on the FCA’s Financial Services Register.

The distinction matters. FCA authorisation means TranzyPay operates within the UK’s regulatory framework for payment services, with obligations covering areas including safeguarding, governance, risk management and financial crime controls.

For a business moving significant sums between Nigeria and the UK, that regulatory oversight matters. It provides a level of accountability that simply being a UK-registered company does not.

What it actually does

Strip away the pitch language and the product is straightforward:

NGN-to-GBP payments with same-day settlement: the headline feature, aimed directly at the multi-day delay associated with traditional banking rails.

Named GBP business accounts: a UK account in the company’s own name, connected to Faster Payments, so a Nigerian business can receive and pay in pounds without routing everything through a third party.

Multi-currency accounts: for businesses juggling more than one corridor.

Built-in KYC and AML screening: compliance handled as infrastructure, rather than as a bottleneck the customer has to manage separately.

Why this corridor, specifically

The Nigeria-UK trade relationship is already significant.

According to UK government data based on Office for National Statistics figures, total trade in goods and services between the UK and Nigeria reached £7.6 billion in the four quarters to the end of December 2025, an increase of 10.8% year-on-year.

But trade is only part of the picture.

Nigeria’s diaspora remittances were estimated at roughly $23 billion in 2025, according to Central Bank of Nigeria data compiled by Arbiterz. The UK is also one of the major sources of remittances flowing into Nigeria.

Together, these figures point to a substantial and continuing flow of money between Nigeria and the UK – and the underlying demand isn’t limited to traditional trade.

Businesses are paying suppliers, settling invoices, moving capital and managing operations across both markets.

Most of the infrastructure moving that money was not built specifically for this corridor. It was built for generic cross-border payments, then adapted to handle Nigeria as one destination among many.

TranzyPay’s bet is that a corridor built specifically for Nigeria-UK flows – with FCA regulation on the UK side and local FX and documentation knowledge on the other – can offer a better experience than a generic multi-currency platform that treats Lagos the same way it treats Lisbon.

The bottom line

For a business that pays a UK supplier once a year, a three-day wait is an annoyance.

For a business doing it every month – an importer, a professional services firm, a company with a UK-based arm – that delay becomes a recurring problem for cash flow, forecasting and operational planning.

TranzyPay isn’t the only company trying to fix it. But between its FCA authorisation, its same-day settlement offering and a corridor-specific approach rather than a bolt-on feature, it is positioning itself as a specialist answer to a question more Nigerian businesses are likely to keep asking:

Why does moving money from Nigeria to the UK still need to take three days?

Want to move money between Nigeria and the UK?

Businesses looking to make NGN-to-GBP payments, receive GBP or discuss their cross-border payment requirements can speak with the TranzyPay team.

Website: www.tranzypay.co.uk

Email: [email protected]

TranzyPay Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as a Payment Institution (FRN 578588).