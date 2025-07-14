Leading digital financial services platform, Carbon, has officially launched Carbon Nexus, an innovative payment collection and management solution designed to empower Nigerian businesses with greater clarity, control, and confidence over their finances.

Unveiled at Lagos Startup Week, Carbon Nexus is set to transform how businesses collect and reconcile payments.

By providing virtual accounts for each customer, real-time payment tracking, and flexible payment options, Carbon Nexus removes the guesswork that costs entrepreneurs time and money.

“Too many businesses lose money because they can’t see who paid, when, or how much,” said Ngozi Dozie, CEO of Carbon. “With Carbon Nexus, we’re giving business owners what we call the 4Cs — Clarity, Control, Convenience, and Confidence — so they can collect smarter and grow faster.”

A Simple, Powerful Solution for Diverse Businesses

From small brands taking deposits for big orders, to estate managers collecting rent, to schools accepting fees in installments, Carbon Nexus works for any business that needs an accurate, flexible way to manage payments:

Retailers and wholesalers tracking bulk or staggered payments.

Estate managers and associations collecting rent, dues, or project funds.

Schools and training centers accepting tuition in parts.

Event planners, churches, or clubs collecting deposits or pledges.

Tech startups building financial functionality into their apps without a banking license.

No Coding. No Paperwork. No Stress

Businesses can sign up in minutes; no paperwork or coding needed. Once approved, they can create virtual accounts, share payment details with customers, and watch payments flow in live.

Flexible for Customers. Certain for You

Carbon Nexus even allows businesses to offer credit to trusted customers who need more time to pay, ensuring transactions keep moving forward while strengthening customer relationships.

Available Now

Carbon Nexus is now live for businesses and startups across Nigeria. To learn more or get started, contact us at sme@getcarbon.co.

About Carbon

Carbon is redefining digital banking in Africa by providing simple, accessible financial solutions for individuals and businesses. With Carbon Nexus, the company expands its mission to help entrepreneurs manage money smarter, stay in control, and plan for growth.