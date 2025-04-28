Australia’s skilled migration program is rolling out 10 new technology and cybersecurity occupations to the Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL).

According to a government update, the newly included roles have been validated by the Australian Computer Society (ACS), making them immediately eligible for key skilled visa pathways, including Subclass 189, 482, and 186 visas.

Beginning in May 2025, this skilled migration program will be open to technology and cybersecurity professionals worldwide.

The CSOL, introduced in December 2024, replaced older occupation lists to create a future-focused, labour market-driven model for skilled migration. It is specifically designed to support high-demand industries such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and broader tech fields.

Newly eligible roles in 2025

Here’s a look at the newly listed occupations:

Data Analyst (ANZSCO 224114): Interprets complex data to drive decisions in finance, healthcare, and AI sectors.

Data Scientist (ANZSCO 224115): Solves complex problems and predicts trends using AI and big data techniques.

Cyber Security Engineer (ANZSCO 261315): Designs systems to defend digital infrastructure against cyber threats.

DevOps Engineer (ANZSCO 261316): Enhances software deployment efficiency using cloud-native tools and automation.

Penetration Tester (ANZSCO 261317): Conducts ethical hacking to identify and address system vulnerabilities.

Cyber Security Analyst (ANZSCO 262116): Monitors and analyses security events to detect and counter threats

Cyber Security Architect (ANZSCO 262117): Designs and oversees security frameworks to protect digital ecosystems.

Cyber Governance Specialist (ANZSCO 262114): Develops policies to ensure compliance with cybersecurity regulations.

Cyber Security Advisor (ANZSCO 262115): Advises organizations on risk assessments and strategic security improvements.

Cyber Security Ops Coordinator (ANZSCO 262118): Manages security operation centres and orchestrates incident responses.

Click here for the full list of occupations.

Visa options under the new CSOL

Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189)

The Skilled Independent Visa is a popular points-tested visa for skilled workers who are not sponsored by an employer, a state, or a territory. It is based purely on your points score.

To qualify, applicants must have an occupation listed on the CSOL, score a minimum of 65 points on the points test, obtain a positive skills assessment from the relevant authority, and meet English language competency requirements (IELTS 6.0 or equivalent).

This visa is ideal for professionals wanting complete freedom to live and work anywhere in Australia.

Skills in Demand Visa (Subclass 482)

The Skills in Demand Visa is an employer-sponsored temporary visa that allows skilled workers to live and work in Australia for an approved sponsor.

This visa is a temporary pathway linked to employer sponsorship, offering a route to permanent residence after working for 2–3 years. Applicants must secure a job offer from an approved Australian employer, meet a minimum English proficiency level (IELTS 5.0), have skills and qualifications matching the nominated occupation, and possess a minimum of 2 years of work experience in the nominated field.

It is a great option for those wanting to enter quickly and transition to PR.

Employer Nomination Scheme (Subclass 186)

The Employer Nomination Scheme Visa allows skilled workers to be nominated for permanent residency directly by an Australian employer.

It is an employer-sponsored permanent visa that requires nomination from an employer and offers several streams, including Temporary Residence Transition and Direct Entry.

To be eligible, applicants need a positive skills assessment for the nominated occupation, at least 3 years of relevant work experience, competent English (IELTS 6.0), and an approved employer nomination.

This visa is perfect for those seeking job security and permanent residency in one move.