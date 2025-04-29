Australia is planning a major increase in its international student visa fee in 2025, with costs set to rise from A$1,600 to A$2,000 (approximately USD 1,279), if the ruling Labor Party is re-elected.

The proposed A$400 hike is part of a broader strategy aimed at overhauling migration policy and restructuring the education sector.

The announcement, made ahead of the upcoming federal election, places immigration and education reform at the center of political debate.

According to a joint statement by Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, the increase is projected to raise A$760 million over the next four years.

“We think that’s a sensible measure that really prizes the value of studying here in Australia,” Gallagher said during a news conference.

The latest hike follows a previous increase in July 2023, when visa fees more than doubled from A$710 to A$1,600. If implemented, it would mark the second major increase within two years, further cementing Australia’s position as one of the most expensive study destinations globally based on visa costs alone.

Australia’s visa fees versus global competitors

By 2025, international students would pay A$2,000 to study in Australia, vastly outpacing global competitors. The United States charges USD 185 (about A$290), and Canada’s CAD 150 fee translates to around A$160, making Australia’s pricing significantly steeper.

Australia’s international education sector, valued for the billions it generates in tuition revenue, is facing mounting pressure amid rising migration and housing concerns.

In 2024, more than 1 million international students were enrolled across the country, underscoring the sector’s economic importance.

However, a surge in arrivals, nearly 200,000 students landed in February 2025 alone, up 12.1% from the previous year and 7.3% above pre-pandemic levels, has intensified scrutiny over the sector’s role in Australia’s broader migration trends.

In response, the government plans to cap international student numbers at 270,000 in 2025, while the conservative opposition is calling for an even tighter limit of 240,000. These measures are part of a wider strategy to control net migration, which has risen significantly since the pandemic.

Tightening visa fee structure

Meanwhile, the opposition has proposed an even steeper pricing model: a minimum of A$2,500, and A$5,000 for top-tier institutions such as those in the Group of Eight universities.

This points to a growing bipartisan consensus on implementing stricter and more expensive immigration policies for international students.

Impact on prospective students

Alongside the student cap, prospective students can expect higher upfront costs starting in 2025, including increased visa and tuition fees. These changes highlight the importance of early planning and careful budgeting. Key factors to consider include:

Higher upfront costs: Expect to pay more for visas and tuition.

Increased competition: With the student cap in place, securing admission may become more competitive.

Stricter requirements: English test scores and compliance with regulations will be more crucial than ever.