Australia’s Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has unveiled a proposal to cap international student numbers at 240,000 annually, raise visa fees to as high as $5,000, and limit post-study work rights.

By proposing these reforms, Dutton, Leader of the Opposition in the House of Representatives and member of the Liberal Party of Australia, one of the two major political parties in the country, aims to help alleviate housing pressures.

The proposal targets a significant reduction in international student intake from the current government’s proposed cap of 270,000 to 240,000 per year. This is a notable reduction from the over 850,000 foreign students projected to enter Australia in 2025.

As part of the policy

Public universities would only be allowed to admit international students, making up 25% of their total student population.

New student commencements at public universities would be limited to 115,000 annually.

Private institutions and vocational education and training (VET) sectors would be capped at 125,000 international students.

Visa application fee increases

Another major part of the Opposition’s proposal is a sharp increase in student visa fees, especially for prestigious universities.

“Students applying to Group of Eight universities will pay $5,000 in visa fees

“All other international student applicants will pay $2,500,” Dutton announced.

This represents a substantial increase compared to current visa charges, and could redefine the financial landscape for international students eyeing Australia’s higher education sector.

According to the Coalition, the goal is to reduce universities’ dependence on foreign student enrolments for revenue generation and to help free up housing for domestic residents.

Post-study visa review

The Temporary Graduate Visa, which permits students to work in Australia after completing their studies, is also under scrutiny.

“The Temporary Graduate Visa is being used as a backdoor to permanent residency,” a Coalition spokesperson said.

The Coalition plans to overhaul the visa in order to prevent its misuse and to tighten pathways that enable international graduates to transition into the Australian labour market.

With less than a month to the federal elections, Dutton stated that the Opposition will release comprehensive immigration policy plans soon.

In the meantime, international students are encouraged to apply as early as possible before any new caps or visa changes are enacted. They are also advised to consider alternative study destinations or less selective Australian universities with lower visa fees, and to closely monitor updates from immigration authorities and universities.