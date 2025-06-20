The Australian government has announced new regulatory measures that will increase income thresholds for skilled visa applicants, raise the national minimum wage, and adjust superannuation rates and employer fees effective July 1, 2025.

According to Travel biz, the reforms were confirmed in a government statement and will apply to foreign workers applying for visas, businesses sponsoring skilled migrants, and employers operating within Australia.

According to the update, the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) will rise from AUD 73,150 to AUD 76,515.

This change affects employer-sponsored visas such as the Subclass 482 and 494.

Other income thresholds are also increasing:

Core Skills Income : From AUD 73,150 to AUD 76,515

: From AUD 73,150 to AUD 76,515 Specialist Skills Income: From AUD 135,000 to AUD 141,210

The new thresholds will only apply to visa nominations lodged on or after July 1, 2025. Existing visa holders or those with pending applications submitted before the date will not be affected.

In addition to visa changes, the national minimum wage will be increased by 3.5%. From July 1, 2025:

Weekly minimum wage : AUD 948

: AUD 948 Hourly minimum wage: AUD 24.95

This increase will apply from the first full pay period after July 1. While most skilled workers earn above this rate, the change benefits those in lower-wage or transitional roles.

Superannuation guarantee raised to 12%

Australia’s superannuation guarantee rate — the minimum percentage of wages that employers must contribute to workers’ retirement savings — will increase from 11.5% to 12%. The new rate applies to all eligible wages paid on or after July 1.

In addition, the government announced that superannuation will now be paid on Parental Leave Pay, expanding financial protections for new parents receiving government support.

Business fees and tax deductibility changes

For businesses employing or sponsoring foreign workers, the following fee changes will take effect:

Company registration : AUD 597 → AUD 611

: AUD 597 → AUD 611 Annual review fees : AUD 321 → AUD 329

: AUD 321 → AUD 329 Business name renewal (1 year): AUD 44 → AUD 45

From July 1, 2025, interest charges on tax debts will no longer be tax-deductible, increasing financial exposure for businesses that delay tax payments.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Australian Department of Home Affairs launched two new digital tools, the Visa Finder and the Document Checklist Tool, to support foreign nationals applying for visas. These tools are part of a 2025 digital upgrade designed to streamline applications and reduce errors.

The Visa Finder Tool allows individuals to determine the most suitable visa for their purpose by answering simple questions based on nationality, length of stay, and reason for travel.

The Document Checklist Tool generates a personalized list of documents required for student visa applicants, based on their country of passport and education provider.

These innovations aim to reduce processing delays, enhance approval chances, and provide a clearer roadmap for first-time applicants.