The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has concluded plans to establish full-scale anti-narcotic operations at Benin Airport as part of efforts to combat drug trafficking through air transport routes in Edo State.

The move followed a strategic meeting between the NDLEA and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), represented by its General Manager, Mr Akinbinu Felix.

The plan was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by NDLEA’s Edo State Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

He explained that the new measures would include the deployment of trained operatives to monitor passengers and cargo, detect illicit substances, and intercept traffickers at the airport.

Ofoyeju noted that drug cartels are increasingly exploiting air routes, adding that this trend poses a serious threat to public safety and calls for stronger surveillance and inter-agency coordination.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has concluded plans to establish full-scale anti-narcotic operations at the Benin Airport as part of intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking in Edo,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Ofoyeju as saying, “The command’s grand strategy is to make Edo State impregnable to drug cartels by air, water, and land. By doing this, we can prevent the trafficking of illicit drugs and create a safer society.”

The planned deployment forms part of a broader anti-narcotic strategy in Edo State, which includes dismantling methamphetamine laboratories, eradicating cannabis farms, curbing local drug demand, and expanding access to rehabilitation services. These efforts, Ofoyeju noted, aim to not only disrupt drug supply chains but also address the root causes of substance abuse across communities.

More insights

Ofoyeju noted that the agency’s strategy also places strong emphasis on public education and grassroots engagement. Under the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, the NDLEA is rolling out toll-free hotlines for counselling, mobile drug testing services, and home-based support programmes to assist individuals and families affected by drug-related issues.

Responding to the initiative, FAAN’s General Manager, Akinbinu Felix, pledged the authority’s full cooperation, describing the fight against drug trafficking as a collective responsibility.

He recalled his successful collaborations with NDLEA operatives during his previous posting at Port Harcourt Airport and expressed confidence in the agency’s capabilities. In appreciation, the NDLEA honoured Felix as a WADA partner and presented him with a commemorative souvenir for his ongoing support.

The NDLEA has increased its focus on drug enforcement at major entry points across the country, including airports, seaports, and land borders.