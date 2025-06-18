The Oyo State Government has approved N63.4 billion for the comprehensive renovation and upgrade of its Government House structures in Ibadan.

The approval was granted at the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday, with details disclosed on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Oyelade explained that the decision was based on assessments describing the current condition and ambience of the facility as “embarrassing and unbefitting” for the seat of government.

He added that for the past six years, Governor Seyi Makinde and his deputy, Bayo Lawal, have resided in their private homes rather than the official quarters due to their deteriorated state.

The commissioner added that the planned renovation includes the completion of a banquet hall, which is expected to be ready ahead of the state’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2026.

More insights

In addition to the Government House renovation, the State Executive Council approved N14.2 billion for the installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the Ladoke Akintola Airport in Alakia.

According to the commissioner, the initiative supports the state’s broader plan to transform the airport into a fully operational international aviation facility capable of handling increased passenger and cargo traffic.

The ILS technology is critical for ensuring safe and accurate aircraft landings, especially during poor weather conditions or low visibility.

Oyelade explained that the previous system—originally installed by the Federal Government—was damaged beyond repair, prompting the state to take up the responsibility of procuring and installing a new one, with a projected six-month completion timeline.

He added that the broader airport upgrade project was officially launched on September 18, 2024, and that flight operations were temporarily suspended in March 2025 to accelerate the pace of construction work.