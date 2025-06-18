The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has signed an agreement with a Japanese consortium for the implementation of the recently announced Abuja Startup Hub Project.

The consortium comprises Oriental Consultants Global Co., Ltd., Intem Consulting Inc., and Yachiyo Engineering Co., Ltd., all of whom were engaged by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is the project’s financier.

This agreement builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on April 10, 2025, between Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, and Mr. Yuzurio Susumu, Chief Representative of JICA’s Nigeria Office.

The MoU aims to foster innovation, support emerging enterprises, and deliver a world-class digital facility with collaborative workspaces and advanced technology infrastructure.

Two in one project

According to NITDA, the Startup Hub Project includes two major components: The first, led by NITDA, involves the development of a state-of-the-art startup hub with funding of $11.2 million.

The second component, valued at $40 million, will be executed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and focuses on creating a supportive environment for social startups across the country.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, highlighted the agency’s growing collaboration with JICA, especially through the iHatch initiative, which has already created over 117 direct jobs and more than 370 indirect jobs.

Inuwa further applauded the strengthening of ties between the Nigerian and Japanese tech ecosystems, including exchange programmes and joint initiatives aimed at building globally competitive, innovation-driven enterprises.

He noted that the project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasises inclusive economic growth and diversification.

More insights

Earlier, NITDA had emphasized that the project was targeted at job creation, private sector investment, and inclusive economic growth. According to the agency, the initiative is poised to become a catalyst for nurturing the next generation of tech entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The project will span five years and eight months, beginning in April 2025 and running through to December 2030.

During this period, NITDA will collaborate with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to oversee the hub’s implementation.

The Abuja start-up hub is expected to serve as a cornerstone for Nigeria’s expanding tech ecosystem, supporting the country’s aspirations to become a regional powerhouse in digital technology and entrepreneurship.

Explaining the ongoing collaboration between the Japanese organization and the Nigerian tech agency, Inuwa said NITDA and JICA are actively working to bridge the Nigerian and Japanese tech ecosystems, facilitating networking opportunities and sponsoring Nigerian startups to participate in activities in Japan.