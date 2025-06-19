The Federal Government has inaugurated an expanded ministerial committee to propose national legislation that will strengthen oversight of building construction and address the recurring issue of building collapses across the country.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, performed the inauguration on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The committee comprises representatives from key professional and regulatory bodies in the built environment, alongside technical staff from the ministry.

According to a statement published on the ministry’s official website, the committee is expected to review 18 previously approved recommendations and develop a phased roadmap to address systemic, legal, technical, and institutional gaps within the construction sector.

Its mandate also includes drafting legislation to enhance federal oversight of building activities and designing a compliance checklist and regulatory framework to strengthen accountability, uphold professional standards, and ensure ethical practices in construction and project approvals.

“Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has inaugurated an expanded Ministerial Task Team on building collapse in Nigeria, Wednesday, 18th June, 2025,” the statement read in part.

“The Terms of Reference for the reconstituted committee includes proposing a national legislation to strengthen effective oversight of the federal government on building construction, as well as designing a compliance checklist and framework for regulatory and professional bodies to enhance oversight, promote accountability, and ensure adherence to standards and ethics in building construction and approvals.”

Dangiwa described building collapse as a complex issue involving multiple professions, noting that it cannot be attributed to a single group.

This informed the inclusion of bodies like the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN), and the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) in the committee.

The Minister condemned the rising incidents of building collapse, calling it a national embarrassment that has caused deaths, injuries, and property loss.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reversing the trend through reforms and stricter enforcement of construction standards.

The committee will review 18 prior recommendations, develop a compliance framework for regulators, and outline strategies to improve accountability, ethics, and structural safety in the industry.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Shuaib Belgore urged the committee to propose practical, enforceable solutions, while ARCON’s Arc. Umaru Usman Karaye, speaking on behalf of members, pledged collaboration with stakeholders to address the challenge.

The committee is expected to submit its roadmap and legislative proposals in the coming months, which the Ministry intends to implement in coordination with relevant government agencies.