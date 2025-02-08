The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has resumed the collection of access gate fees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, effective 8:30 a.m. on February 8, 2025.

The charges had been suspended for two weeks, starting January 24, due to inconveniences caused by ongoing road construction at the airport.

The announcement was contained in a public notice signed by FAAN’s management and shared via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Authority on Saturday.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform the general public that the authority has officially resumed collection of access gate fees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 8:30am, 8th February, 2025,” the notice read in part.

FAAN expressed appreciation to the public for their understanding and cooperation during the suspension period. The access gate fees, which apply to vehicles entering the airport premises, were temporarily halted to ease movement amid construction activities.

With the resumption of fee collection, authorities assured travelers and motorists of improved access and smoother traffic flow as work on the airport road progresses.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that in May 2025, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a policy mandating that all users of federal airports in Nigeria must pay tolls at the gates, with no exceptions, including high-ranking officials such as the President and Vice President.

This directive was introduced to standardize toll collection and enhance airport infrastructure funding.

To streamline the toll collection process, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) introduced E-tags, which grant year-long access to airport gates. Motorists without an E-tag must pay cash for entry, making the process more efficient for frequent travelers and reducing bottlenecks at toll points.

The sale of E-tags began on May 17, 2024, following the FEC directive, and these tags provide access to all 24 federal airports across the country. This system aims to improve toll collection efficiency, boost revenue, and enhance the overall management of airport infrastructure nationwide.

Meanwhile, to ease traffic congestion caused by construction activities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, FAAN suspended access gate fees from January 24 to February 7, 2025. This suspension provided temporary relief to travelers, airport workers, and transport operators affected by disruptions from the ongoing construction of a second runway at the airport.

With the expiration of the two-week suspension period, all travelers, motorists, and airport visitors must now pay tolls at the gates of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to gain access, in line with FAAN’s policy on federal airport tolls.