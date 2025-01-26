The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the suspension of access gate fees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

This suspension, which took effect on Friday, January 24, 2025, and will run until February 7, 2025, is part of efforts to ease traffic congestion caused by ongoing construction activities.

The construction of a second runway at the airport has significantly disrupted traffic flow, prompting FAAN to implement this measure to mitigate the inconvenience experienced by road users.

This announcement was made on Saturday through an official post on FAAN’s X account, where the authority reaffirmed its commitment to reducing disruptions and ensuring a smoother travel experience for all.

The post read: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform the general public that, all access gate fees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport are suspended to alleviate the traffic burden on our airport road users.

“This suspension will take effect from 24th January 2025 to 7th February 2025.

“We deeply emphathize for the inconvenience caused by the ongoing construction and remain committed to ensuring a smoother travel experience for all road users.”

The suspension aims to ease traffic on the airport’s access roads affected by construction activities, providing temporary relief to travelers and staff. FAAN urges the public to support ongoing infrastructure improvements and cooperate during this period.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that in May 2025, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a policy mandating that all users of federal airports in Nigeria must pay tolls at the gates, with no exceptions, including high-ranking officials such as the President and Vice President.

To streamline the toll collection process, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) introduced E-tags, which grant year-long access to airport gates. Motorists without an E-tag will need to pay cash for entry, simplifying the process for frequent travelers.

The sale of E-tags began on May 17, 2024, following the FEC directive, and these tags provide access to all 24 federal airports across the country. This system aims to improve toll collection efficiency and better manage airport infrastructure nationwide.

