The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it effectively captured 20,000 vehicles for various traffic infractions using its Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices in 2024.

Offenses included illegal parking, traffic obstruction, and unauthorized passenger pick-ups and drop-offs at non-designated bus stops.

LASTMA introduced the TMS in July 2023 to enhance traffic law enforcement and management.

Details of traffic infractions

Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department at LASTMA, disclosed that the authority physically apprehended 16,824 vehicles for various traffic infractions in 2024.

Out of these, 8,535 were commercial vehicles. In comparison, LASTMA physically apprehended 22,927 vehicles in 2023, including 15,025 commercial vehicles.

This indicates a reduction of 6,103 in physically apprehended vehicles and 6,490 in commercial vehicles, demonstrating the positive impact of LASTMA’s enlightenment campaign.

Training and enforcement

Adebayo said as of December 2024, nearly all of LASTMA’s 4,335 staff members had received training in emotional intelligence, work ethics, and human rights, contributing to improved traffic management and enforcement outcomes.

Regarding fines imposed on motorists, Adebayo stated that these were in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, adding that vehicles committing infractions are issued a referral notice for the Lagos State Mobile Court, where substantial evidence such as videos or photographs is presented.

“When we apprehend a vehicle that committed an infraction, we issue a referral notice which is taken to the Lagos State Mobile Court. Also, before our officers apprehend such a vehicle, there would have been a substantial evidence gathered in form of video or photograph, and this is tendered at the mobile court.

“We don’t impose fines, it is the magistrate that will pronounce the fine to be paid into the government coffers,” he said.

What you should know

LASTMA has implemented measures to protect the public from being manipulated into paying fines to unauthorized individuals.

The agency’s toll-free line plays a critical role in this effort.

Additionally, LASTMA has taken disciplinary actions against erring officers, with 26 officers facing dismissal, demotion, or suspension in 2024 for misconduct.

TMS is a platform, accessed through a mobile app, which uses technology to help traffic officers manage traffic and process violations.

TMS cameras capture traffic violations and incidents in real time allowing LASTMA officers to review video and picture evidence of violations. This allows drivers to legally challenge processed violations.