The Lagos State Government, via the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has impounded 235 vehicles at key traffic hotspots—including Oyingbo, Iddo, Adeniji Adele, Oshodi, and Jibowu for illegal parking, traffic obstruction, pedestrian walkway encroachment, and unauthorized terminals.

The seized vehicles included 156 commercial Danfo buses, 38 private cars, 19 minibuses and tricycles, 5 haulage trucks, and 17 inter-state passenger buses, according to a statement on LASTMA’s official X account on Thursday.

The enforcement campaign, led by LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki, aims to curb chronic congestion and traffic indiscipline, restoring order and safety on Lagos roads.

Notably, five articulated trucks illegally offloading livestock on Adeniji Adele Bridge were also apprehended, with drivers facing imminent legal action.

“In a decisive and far-reaching intervention to reassert order, discipline, and structural coherence within the urban mobility architecture of Lagos State, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has commenced a comprehensive clean-up enforcement campaign across critical traffic corridors within the metropolis,” the statement read in part.

It added, “During the initial enforcement phase, no fewer than 235 vehicles—comprising 38 private automobiles,156 painted Volkswagen commercial buses (Danfo), 19 Minibuses (Korope)/tricycles, 5 haulage trucks, and 17 Inter-State passenger buses—were impounded for various breaches of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.”

The operation also led to the arrest of 10 notorious traffic offenders and forms a key component of the state’s broader urban regeneration initiative aimed at enhancing traffic discipline across all five administrative divisions: Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Epe.

More insights

The statement further emphasized that all impounded vehicles will be swiftly prosecuted through the Lagos State Mobile Courts, highlighting the government’s zero-tolerance policy on traffic violations.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, reiterated the administration’s commitment to reclaiming public spaces and ensuring smooth, efficient mobility for all residents.

He noted that LASTMA will strengthen its enforcement strategy through technological upgrades and enhanced collaboration with partner agencies.

Motorists and commuters are urged to cooperate fully during this crucial phase of urban renewal, which aims to create a safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable transportation system across Lagos.

What you should know

Ignorance of traffic laws does not excuse violations in Lagos. The Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 guides traffic-related offences and empowers authorities to impound vehicles for non-compliance.

Driving without a valid driver’s licence is one of the most common offences and can lead to immediate vehicle impoundment. Offenders are fined N20,000 and must cover towing and storage costs, in addition to presenting a valid licence before their vehicle is released.

Disobeying traffic control officers also attracts penalties under the same law, including impoundment.

Operating without a car hire permit is another offence. First-time violators are fined N20,000, while repeat offenders face a N30,000 fine.

Other violations that can lead to impoundment include smoking, eating or drinking while driving; driving within restricted routes or outside permitted hours; passengers or conductors hanging on moving vehicles; commercial vehicles straying from approved routes; illegal parking or stopping on yellow lines; failure to yield to pedestrians at zebra crossings; failure to give way at roundabouts; carrying unsecured containers on trucks or trailers; and operating tankers, tippers or trailers with non-functional lights.

Staying informed and compliant with Lagos traffic laws is crucial to avoid sanctions and promote safer roads