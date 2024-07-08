The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to curb traffic violations, aiming to improve traffic management and ensure motorists’ safety.

Nairametrics reported that in the first six months of 2024, 9,370 vehicles were impounded for various traffic infractions, all in breach of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

In an official statement published on July 7, 2024, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, reiterated that enforcement operations will target both commercial and private vehicles violating the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The Traffic Monitoring and Investigation Unit (TMI), the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and the Lagos State Taskforce, under the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, are leading the enforcement exercises to ensure compliance with traffic laws and regulations.

This article discusses the specific traffic violations that could lead to vehicle impoundment for motorists in Lagos, in line with the law.

Here are the traffic violations leading to car impoundment in Lagos:

Driving without a valid driver’s licence

Driving without a valid driver’s license is a common traffic violation that can lead to car impoundment by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

In addition to impoundment, violators must pay a fine of N20,000 and cover the costs of removal, storage, and provide proof of license payment before their vehicle is released.

Disobeying traffic control personnel

Disobeying traffic control personnel can lead to vehicle impoundment under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

First offenders face a fine of N20,000, subsequent offenders N30,000, and all violators must undergo training with the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI) before their vehicle is released.

Driving of a vehicle by a person under 18 years

Driving a vehicle by a person under 18 can lead to car impoundment under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

First offenders face a fine of N20,000, subsequent offenders N30,000, and all violators must pay for removal and storage before their vehicle is released.

Learner driver without a permit

Learner drivers without a permit in Lagos can face car impoundment under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

First offenders face a fine of N20,000, subsequent offenders N30,000. Additionally, all violators must pay for removal, and storage, and provide evidence of permit payment before their vehicle is released.

Driving without a valid MOT Test Certificate

Driving without a valid Ministry of Transport (MOT) Test Certificate in Lagos can lead to car impoundment under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

Additionally, all violators must pay for removal, and storage, and provide evidence of certificate payment before their vehicle is released.

Driving without a valid Certificate of Road Worthiness

Driving without a valid Certificate of Road Worthiness in Lagos results in vehicle impoundment under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

Offenders must pay for removal, and storage, and provide proof of certificate payment before their vehicle is released.

Driving a commercial vehicle without a valid hackney permit

Driving a commercial vehicle without a valid hackney permit in Lagos can lead to vehicle impoundment under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018. A hackney permit is a license required for commercial vehicles to operate legally.

Offenders must pay for removal, and storage, and provide evidence of permit payment before their vehicle is released.

Non-display of hackney permit

Non-display of a hackney permit in Lagos can lead to vehicle impoundment. A hackney permit is a license required for commercial vehicles to operate legally.

Offenders must pay for removal, and storage, and provide evidence of permit payment before their vehicle is released.

No car hire service permit

In Lagos, operating without a car hire service permit, as per the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, can lead to vehicle impoundment.

First offenders incur a fine of N20,000, while subsequent offenders face a fine of N30,000.

Other traffic violations that can lead to car impoundment include Smoking, drinking and eating while driving; Operating a vehicle within restricted routes or beyond approved hours; Commuter or conductor hanging on the tailboard of moving vehicle; Violation of routes by commercial vehicles; Parking on yellow line on a public highway / illegal parking; Failure to yield to right of way of pedestrians at a Zebra crossing; Failure to give way to traffic on the left at a roundabout; Driving a trailer or other vehicle carrying containers unlatched and not properly secured; and Driving trailers, tankers and tippers with non-functional lamps;