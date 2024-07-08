The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) announced that it impounded 9,370 vehicles for alleged traffic violations between January and June 2024.

This information was contained in a statement on the official website of the Lagos State Government and was disclosed by the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, during a recent meeting with key stakeholders in the transportation sector.

Among the impounded vehicles, Mr. Bakare-Oki highlighted that 3,034 were private vehicles, including 1,849 cars, 549 buses, and 636 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

The LASTMA General Manager also disclosed that a total of 256 casualties were recorded during the first half of 2024.

He also revealed that LASTMA has undertaken comprehensive training and retraining programs for over 2,000 of its personnel.

These programs, conducted both internally and externally, have focused on enhancing leadership skills, emotional intelligence, customer care, and incident management.

He stated that the goal is to improve traffic management and safety across Lagos. Furthermore, the Authority has deployed over 2,000 pieces of traffic equipment to aid in these efforts.

As part of additional measures to enhance road safety and traffic management, Bakare-Oki announced the upcoming launch of the Authority’s toll-free call center.

This call center will accommodate speakers of English, Yoruba, and Pidgin, facilitating easier communication and feedback from the public.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government, through various agencies within the Ministry of Transport, has recently impounded numerous vehicles for multiple traffic infractions.

Over the weekend, the Lagos State Taskforce and the Traffic Monitoring and Investigation Unit (TMI) of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, in different enforcement exercises, impounded over 100 vehicles.

These vehicles were seized for violations including the illegal conversion of lay-bys and walkways into motor parks, unauthorized stopping on highways, indiscriminate parking, and the use of lay-bys and walkways as showrooms by car dealers, among other offences.

This is part of the latest enforcement drives aimed at improving traffic management and road safety within the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, emphasized that these enforcement drives will continue daily. The objective is to consistently apprehend violators to ensure the free flow of traffic and protect motorists.

He noted that the enforcement operations would target both commercial and private vehicles that breach the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.