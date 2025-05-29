With an increasing demand for a global standard of learning and state-of-the-art facilities, premium education has become big business in Lagos.

These institutions offer not just academics, but entire ecosystems designed to rival top international schools, complete with modern campuses, international curricula, and highly trained faculty.

For many affluent families, enrolling their children in these schools is not just an academic decision; it’s a lifestyle investment.

But behind the polished hallways, sprawling campuses, and hefty school fees lies an equally intriguing layer.

Who exactly owns these institutions charging millions of naira per term in Lagos?

While some are run by private individuals passionate about education, others are backed by foreign investment groups, diplomatic institutions, and even royal families. Some schools operate as purely philanthropic missions, while others are profit-driven enterprises targeting Lagos’s wealthy elite.

Here are the people behind some of the most prestigious and expensive secondary schools in Lagos.

Founder Greensprings School, Mrs. Lai Koiki Greensprings School is a British international school offering education from preschool through to A-Level, which is the final stage before university. The school was founded by Mrs. Lai Koiki, an educator with over 30 years of experience in the field. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography from the University of Lagos and a Montessori diploma from St. Nicholas Montessori Training Centre in the UK. Mrs. Koiki serves as the Executive Director and CEO of Greensprings Educational Services Ltd., the organization that manages the school. Greensprings School was established in January 1985, The school has grown from a modest Montessori nursery into a leading institution with multiple campuses and a reputation for academic excellence The school operates three campuses in Lagos and serves approximately 2,200 students, with 92% being local Nigerian students and 8% international students. Tuition fees per session are about N3.8 million for day students and N7.1 million for boarding students.