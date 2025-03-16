The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan ahead of the emergency repairs on the Independence/Mekwen Bridge (inbound Marina/CMS route).

The repairs are scheduled to commence on Wednesday, March 19, and will last until Monday, May 26, 2025, as disclosed in a statement posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Sunday.

“The Lagos State Government has rolled out a diversion plan ahead of the emergency repairs of the Independence/Mekwen Bridge (inbound Marina/CMS route), scheduled from Wednesday, 19th March, to Monday, 26th May, 2025,” the statement read in part.

The statement further explained that during the emergency repairs, the section of the road from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) through Bonny Camp Bridge to Independence Bridge will be closed to vehicular movement.

Additionally, the service lane at Bonny Camp Underpass Bridge, inbound Independence Bridge, will be inaccessible to motorists. However, the service lane connecting Ahmadu Bello Way to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue will remain open to traffic.

To mitigate disruptions, the Lagos State Government has outlined the following alternative routes:

Ahmadu Bello Way to Victoria Island: Motorists should use Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street, proceed to Falomo Roundabout, and connect to Obafemi Awolowo Road to access Ring Road.

Ahmadu Bello Way to 3rd Mainland Bridge: Drivers should take Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street, then link Alfred Rewane Road to Osborne Road and connect to Ring Road.

Ahmadu Bello Way to Inner Marina/CMS: Vehicles will be diverted to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street, then link Falomo Roundabout and Obafemi Awolowo Road to access J.K. Randle Road/King George V Road.

Inner Marina/CMS to Ahmadu Bello Way: Motorists will have direct access through the road network.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, assured residents that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be deployed to manage traffic flow throughout the duration of the repairs.

He urged motorists to comply with the diversion plan and exercise patience, as the partial closure is part of the Federal Ministry of Works’ initiative to rehabilitate the asphalt pavement of the affected road sections.

The Lagos State Government advised road users to plan their journeys accordingly and explore alternative routes to minimize delays. Commuters are also encouraged to use public transportation options where possible to reduce congestion during the repair period.