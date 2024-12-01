The Lagos State Government has announced a three-month traffic diversion on the Marine Bridge, outbound Apapa, which will run until Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

The diversion, set to commence on Monday, November 18, 2024, aims to facilitate urgent asphalt repairs on a critical section of the bridge, a project that will be overseen by the Federal Ministry of Works.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Friday, November 15, 2024, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted away from the lane outbound Apapa on the Marine Bridge from Monday 18th November 2024 to Tuesday 25th February 2025 for repairs of asphalt section,” the statement read in part.

Motorists who frequently use the Marine Bridge will need to explore alternative routes, which have been outlined in the statement to minimize inconveniences for road users.

More insight

To address the planned diversion on the Marine Bridge, the Lagos State Government has outlined detailed alternative routes to ease traffic congestion and minimize inconvenience for road users. The three-month diversion, which affects outbound Apapa traffic, provides motorists with options to navigate key routes and maintain smoother travel during the repair period.

For Lagos Island-bound motorists from Apapa: Use the Costain Roundabout to access Eko Bridge or navigate through Ijora 7up via Marine Bridge, linking Ijora Causeway Access Road through Ijora Oloye to connect to Eko Bridge.

For those heading to Ijora Causeway or Iddo from Apapa : Use Costain Roundabout to access Eko Bridge and make a U-turn on Ijora Causeway to reach Iddo. Alternatively, go through Ijora 7up via Marine Bridge to access the ramp connecting Ijora Causeway via Ijora Oloye.

Traffic inwards Ijora Olopa will be affected, while movement to Costain via Sifax remains accessible, easing some of the impact.

The commissioner assured residents that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel would be stationed along the designated diversion routes to manage vehicular flow and ensure minimal disruptions. He emphasized the government’s commitment to closely monitoring the project to meet the February 25, 2025, completion deadline.

Osiyemi urged motorists to exercise patience and adhere to the alternative routes provided. He highlighted the importance of the diversion as part of broader efforts to improve Lagos’ road infrastructure and ensure long-term benefits for commuters.

The statement highlighted the Marine Bridge project as a collaboration between the Lagos State Government and the Federal Ministry of Works to address road infrastructure challenges.