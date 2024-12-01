The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.cbn.gov.ng, which is scheduled to be operational on Monday, December 2, 2024.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by CBN’s acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, and seen by Nairametrics.

Ali said that the redesigned website introduces a variety of new content, which encompasses a broader spectrum of information regarding the apex bank’s mandate.

She also noted in the statement that the website is responsive to mobile devices, facilitating navigation across various web browsers and devices.

What the CBN is saying

The statement from Ali reads,

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website (www.cbn.gov.ng), which will be operational on Monday, December 2, 2024.

“The redesigned website introduces a variety of new content, which encompasses a broader spectrum of information regarding the bank’s mandate. Additionally, the website is responsive to mobile devices, facilitating navigation across various web browsers and devices.

“The bank is grateful for the feedback provided by the public, which served as a valuable guide for our redesign endeavours. We are committed to developing and enhancing the website to facilitate communication.

“Please follow our different social media channels linked on the website’s home page for more updates.’’

The CBN website is a platform for disseminating information about the Bank’s operations, financial statistics, regulatory frameworks, and updates on monetary policy.

What you should know

The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, on October 16, 2024, while speaking at the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit dinner in Abuja, revealed that the apex bank is currently working to launch a comprehensive revamped version of its website to boost transparency and accountability.

He said the newly designed website will provide a more user-friendly experience and greater access to information, ultimately supporting its commitment to transparency, and accountability and building trust with its stakeholders.

He said, “Information is something that we are ensuring to improve on at the Central Bank. We are bringing out activities that are closer to the people.

“We put out the information and we allowed people to have a line of sight and have an idea of where they are going and how far we expected to continue from that particular point.

“Our website is about to be significantly overhauled. Very shortly, we will see a new website. And that’s all headed in the direction of transparency and openness.”